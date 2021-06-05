Kourtney Kardashian Paid Tribute to Travis Barker with Her Latest Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian just confirmed that she's boyfriend Travis Barker's biggest fan. On Friday, the reality star made a not-so-subtle sartorial nod in honor of the drummer, wearing a sweatshirt that supports his band, Blink-182.

In a photo posted to Barker's Instagram Stories, Kardashian is dressed down in tan hoodie with the music group's name emblazoned across the front in black lettering, and below, there's an illustration of their iconic anime girl. She paired the pullover with black pants, minimal makeup, and baby pink nails.

Kourtney Kardashian

@kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Barker simply captioned the snapshot with a red heart emoji.

Kourtney's laid-back look comes just weeks after she clapped back at a troll saying she changed her style since dating Barker. Last month, she shared a photo of herself wearing ripped jeans and a camisole underneath an oversized fur-trimmed jacket, and a few followers called her out for seemingly not staying true to her glam aesthetic.

"Trying to be rocker SO hard," one critic wrote. "This picture is from 2019 but ok," Kardashian responded, revealing that the photo was taken long before her and Travis became a couple.

In January, Kardashian and Barker began seeing each other, and they made their relationship Instagram official a month later. Ever since, things between the two have progressed quickly. Last weekend, the pair vacationed to Palm Springs together with their kids, and weeks earlier, Barker referred to Kardashian as the "love of my life."