Kourtney Kardashian opens up about the ultrasound that saved her baby’s life

Back in September, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that the baby she’s expecting with her husband, Travis Barker, underwent unexpected, emergency fetal surgery. Now, she’s opening up more about that experience, including the ultrasound that she says saved her baby’s life.

In the November issue of Vogue, 44-year-old Kardashian speaks out for the first time about the scary medical issue that threatened the life of her fourth child, the first baby she shares with Barker.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said. “It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

This is obviously a huge reflection of Kardashian’s privilege — many, if not most, Americans can’t afford more ultrasounds than what their insurance covers. The fact that it was an extra ultrasound that detected the medical issue that required emergency, lifesaving fetal surgery is terrifying.

Back in September, Kardashian revealed the surgery in a post on Instagram.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote at the time. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She continued, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”