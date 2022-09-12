Kourtney Kardashian Opens Up About All of Travis Barker's Tattoos Dedicated to Her

Travis Barker wears his love for Kourtney Kardashian on his skin. Literally.

The musician has a handful of tattoos dedicated to his wife, and the Kardashians star opened up about what she thinks of them on Monday's episode of TODAY.

When asked if she has a fave of Barker's tattoos for her, she answered pretty matter-of-factly. "The Kourtney, of course," she said, referring to his ink of her name on his chest. "He also has my lips," she added, also saying on the show that she "tattooed him" herself as well. "I wrote 'I Love You' in cursive language and then I did it. I put it on. I did the gun and did it. And then I practiced and did a 'K' with a heart. So there's a few."

Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus
Travis Barker seen sporting a new Kourtney Tattoo over his heart as he plays the drums for a video on top a Hollywood tour bus

APEX / MEGA

Barker, 46, stepped out in April 2021 with his "Kourtney" tattoo visible for the first time. This was just the beginning of the way the Blink-182 drummer started showing his love for Kardashian through his body art.

Like the Poosh founder said on TODAY, there are a few tattoos, including her lips. In October 2021 — right after he proposed — Barker got his fiancée's lips inked on the inside of his left bicep. Barker teased the new tattoo on his Instagram Story by snapping a photo of a tattooing setup before sharing a black imprint of Kardashian's lips.

The next day, Barker's tattoo artist Scott Campbell posted a photo of the final design. "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two," the tattoo artist wrote.

travis barker
travis barker

travis barker/instagram

Kardashian even took it upon herself to put a little bit of her own artwork on her love's body, writing out "I Love You" on his skin. In May 2021, she showed off their tattoo sesh on Instagram, where she took on artist duties to ink Barker's arm.

"I tattoo," Kardashian simply captioned the Instagram post.

In December last year, Barker called the tattoo his "favorite tattoo" from his "favorite tattoo artist" when he shared a picture on his Instagram Story.

The couple, who married (a few times) earlier this year, has been attached at the hip since they started dating in January 2021. During New York Fashion Week this month, the two sat front row at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Brooklyn, N.Y., in matching Hilfiger outfits and were joined by Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, 16.

They didn't just sit front row, though — Barker played the drums during the show's dramatic finale in the rain. He did so shirtless with his "Kourtney" tattoo on full display.

kourtney kardashian, travis barker, alabama barker
kourtney kardashian, travis barker, alabama barker

Monica Schipper/Getty

Kardashian then dropped some big news Monday morning when she launched her new brand Lemme, a line of ​​all-natural supplemental gummies. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kardashian shared, "My process [with a new product] is take it to my natural doctor, and he would muscle test me with it," she explained. "I would hold the product in my hand, and he would see how it reacts to my body."

"Some things test well but most of the time things didn't test well on me. I found it so interesting when he would say, 'Oh, it's because they're using corn or corn syrup or it's genetically modified,'" Kardashian added.

The collection took her five years to create, and she said she feels "passionate about the ingredients and the combinations" that she and her team came up with.

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it