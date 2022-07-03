Kourtney Kardashian Opened Up About Travis Barker's "Scary" Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker

After a scary and emotional week for newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the couple is breaking their silence on the Blink-182 drummer's recent hospitalization.

On Tuesday, Barker was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with Kardashian by his side. And while the reason was unknown at the time, Barker and his wife are now shedding light on his mystery illness. Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon, Travis revealed that after going in for an endoscopy this week, he "developed excruciating pain" and later learned that he had "severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," he explained. "This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis." He added that he's doing "much better."

Kardashian also shared an update on her own Instagram account. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change," the reality star began her message. "Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis." The Poosh founder went on to say that she's "so grateful to God for healing my husband," as well as the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai. She concluded, "It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me."

A source previously told People that Kourtney was "worried" and refused to leave Travis's side at the hospital. "He was complaining of cramps," another insider told the outlet. "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."