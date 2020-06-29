Kourtney Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, and Kendall Jenner Love EltaMD — and It’s On Sale

This summer, you’ve likely shopped for lightweight dresses, comfortable shorts, and flattering bathing suits, but there’s one important thing you might be forgetting: sunscreen. Not only does SPF prevent painful sunburns and skin damage, but it’s also an essential anti-aging product that dermatologists stand by. Daily use of sunscreen prevents new wrinkles, crow’s feet, and sun spots, and it can even reduce and reverse the appearance of these things if you already have them, according to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

It’s no wonder that celebrities swear by SPF whenever they discuss skincare regimens. And there’s one SPF-loving brand they mentioned again and again — EltaMD. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, and Kendall Jenner have all touted it as a favorite, but you don’t have to be a red carpet VIP to use it. Especially today, when EltaMD products are on sale for at least 20 percent off at Amazon.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Can Hardly Believe the Results of Her One-Step Makeup Routine

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The product that celebs always shout out, the UV Clear Spectrum SPF 46, is part of this rare deal. “I used to always be afraid of sunscreen and would think that it would make me break out,” Kardashian previously said to Vogue. But the lightweight, non-greasy formula that includes hyaluronic acid changed her mind. “Whether it’s raining or sunny,” she puts it on every single day.

The hype around it seems to be warranted: It’s an Amazon best-seller and has more than 4,000 perfect five-star reviews. And right now, you can shop it for less than $30.

Amazon

Buy it! EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin, $28.80 (orig. $36); amazon.com

There’s more where that came from: If you want sun protection from something that can also even out your skin tone and provide a little coverage, there’s a tinted sunscreen with SPF 41 that now costs $26. Reviewers say it’s great for sensitive skin prone to breakouts, plus it can be worn swimming or to the beach because it’s water-resistant. And for those who prefer spray-on sunscreen, there’s an option on sale for you too.

Story continues

EltaMD’s non-SPF anti-aging products are worth browsing as well. For the under-eyes, EltaMD’s eye gel uses ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid to combat signs of aging, and it’s clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines after 30 days of use. And since nothing shows age quite like the hands, the Silky Hand Crème is cherished. Shoppers say it brightens their skin while also soothing and moisturizing it. “It feels like you have just given your hands a drink,” wrote one reviewer.

All of this — and more — is on sale now at Amazon. You can shop the incredible EltaMD deals below.

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD AM Therapy Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid, $28 (orig. $34.75); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Face Sunscreen, $26.40 (orig. $33); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD So Silky Hand Crème, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD UV Aero Full-Body Spray Sunscreen, $26.40 (orig. $33.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD Renew Eye Gel for Dark Circles, Under-Eye Puffiness, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, $44.80 (orig. $56); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.