Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in fairytale Italian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a fairytale wedding (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a fairtytale Italian wedding on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the reality star gushed about finding her “happily ever after” as the pair said “I do” in Portofino.

The former Blink 182 drummer shared a picture of the couple kissing in front of a stunning altar covered in red roses and velvet.

Kourtney wore a custom-made lace Dolce & Gabanna mini-dress completed with a cathedral veil while Travis impressed in a smart dark suit with a white shirt.

She was walked down the aisle by her mother Kris, who wore a pink gown. Sisters Kylie, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe were all there to support her on her special day.

Last week, Kourtney confirmed the pair’s wedding in an Instagram post.

The joint confirmation on Monday from Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, comes a day after US media reported the pair had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed the reality TV star in a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

The intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara was attended by Kourtney’s grandmother and the musician’s father.

Photos shared on Instagram reveal the happy couple leaving in a convertible with a just married sign and a couple of tin cans tied to the back of it.

“Till death do us part,” the mother-of-four captioned the snaps.

The Hollywood power couple became engaged in October 2021. They had been dating for less than a year when the rocker proposed.