Kourtney Kardashian looks like a tree topper in tiny hologram mini dress

Okay, it's time to say something out loud: celebs this season are really going all-out on the festive dressing this front. We've still got a fortnight left before Christmas Day hits, but our fave style icons have already given us a parade of Xmas af looks. There's been Dua Lipa's teensy white and silver bra top (it's giving tinsel), Lizzo's sexy Grinch look and even a glitterball dress courtesy of Hailey Bieber.

Tbf, I'm not going to be trying any of these looks - it is *cold*, catch me in my thermals and Christmas jumper ensemble all December - but honestly, fair play to them. And now, a new Christmas queen has joined the ranks. The woman in question? None other than Kourtney Kardashian-Barker. Taking a break from the vampy, rock-adjacent glam that has defined her look this year, she's embraced the happiest season like one of Santa's elves paid on gift-giving commission.

Specifically, she has just posted the *most* Christmas-y snap like, ever. In an Instagram post, surrounded by prezzies wrapped in purple paper, gingerbread cookies and baubles, she's wearing a tiny, turtleneck mini dress. The best bit? It's a holographic silver, making Kourt look more than a little like a festive decoration - kind of like a sexy tree-topping angel.

To top of the look, she paired her dress with glittery platform pleaser heels and plenty of tinsel, which she even wears on her head at one point.

One thing's for sure, it's giving Christmas.

