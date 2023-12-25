Kourtney Kardashian Kept It Simple in a Black Ensemble at Her Family's Christmas Eve Party

Kourtney capped off a big year by wearing a stylish ensemble to her family's famed bash

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker covered up this Christmas Eve.

Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash party-ready!

The mom of four, 44, wore what appeared to be a black body suit to the annual party. She kept it covered up, wearing a fuzzy, black floor-length jacket that had a partially open front in most public videos of the event.

She participated in a family lipsync to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" at the ski-lodge-themed event (posted on Kylie Jenner's Instagram) where guests included Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also dressed to impress. Kim, 43, who hosted the party, opted to wear a floor-length light blue gown with fur details.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker in black

Related: It’s a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas! See All the Family’s Most Festive Decorations This Year

Kourtney has plenty of reasons to celebrate this year. On Nov. 1, the Poosh founder and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The baby joins Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick: daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Reign, 9, and Mason, 14, as well as Barker's daughter Alabama (who turned 18 on Christmas Eve), Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Prior to baby Rocky's arrival, the Kardashians star had a banner year in fashion as she had fun wearing bump-baring maternity styles. In October, she wore a sheer, floral dress from her collection with Boohoo shortly before her son's arrival.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Kourtney showed off her bump in a matching blue cropped jacket and miniskirt set. She also spent the summer rocking quite a few bikinis.

Story continues

Since welcoming Rocky in November, Kourtney has been in full mom-mode as she celebrated sons Reign and Mason's birthdays on Dec. 14, and embraced the holiday season thanks to the early arrival of her children's elves.

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Gift Guide Includes Everything from a $2,500 Sauna to a $350 Domino Set

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kourtney Kardashian in a bikini

In a November episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star shared how blessed she and Barker felt when they found out they were expecting after previously trying to conceive via IVF.

"We stopped doing IVF probably two months before our wedding and so it took a year for all those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system," she said.

"We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.