Kacey Musgraves, Rihanna, and More Celebs Have This $17 Beanie

Kourtney Kardashian, Kacey Musgraves, and Rihanna All Have This $17 Beanie





Carhartt’s iconic A18 beanie has over 6,000 perfect reviews

Like it or not, beanie season is officially upon us. Even if you don’t consider yourself a hat person, you'll inevitably slip on some cozy knit headwear at one point or another as the weather grows chillier. If you’re looking for a stylish yet practical way to keep warm, consider the Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat, which has been seen on a range of celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Kacey Musgraves and boasts over 6,000 perfect reviews on Amazon.

The classic hat features everything you could ask for from a beanie, from a comfortable rib-knit acrylic material to a fold-up cuff that truly makes it one-size-fits-all. It’s also emblazoned with the iconic Carhartt logo, which made it easy to recognize on Kardashian, who was seen wearing the hat on her Instagram Stories back in June.

Because the beanie is available in 17 colors and patterns, there’s bound to be an option to go with every outfit. Take a cue from Musgraves, who styled the brown variation with a luxe camel coat and black turtleneck, or favor the bold by going with the Rihanna-approved highlighter yellow.

Buy It! Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat, $16.99; amazon.com

Beyond receiving celebs’ seal of approval, the Carhartt A18 is a hit among Amazon shoppers, growing so popular that it’s even the top seller in the site’s women’s skullies and beanies category.

“I have never been someone who could ever pull off a beanie, or so I thought...until I found this hat,” one reviewer wrote. “I hated all beanies of this style because of that ‘alien head’ look they give you...this one DOESN’T! I am buying one in every color!”

Others have even called the beanie “the perfect hat,” adding that they “put it on immediately after it was delivered and don’t want to take it off.”

The Carhartt A18 Acrylic Watch Hat is already selling out in certain colors, so we’d recommend adding your favorite to cart ASAP. It’ll keep you feeling warm and looking trendy all the way through winter, even (or especially) on a bad hair day.

