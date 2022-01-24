Kourtney Kardashian Just Wore A Swimsuit With The Most Cut-Outs We’ve Ever Seen

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner family tend to break the internet quite a lot.

From Kim Kardashian’s recent trip to the Bahamas and everyone questioning whether it was Pete Davidson's shadow in her bikini pics, to Kylie Jenner's recent baby shower, suffice to say, the KUWTK family never fail to make an impression.

But it’s oldest sis Kourtney’s turn take to the limelight this time.

Kourt posted (an enviable) photo dump of her summer trip to Portofino, Italy, and she wore a swimsuit with the most cut-outs we’ve ever seen.

It takes us back Kendall's wedding guest outfit to commemorate friend Lauren Perez's nuptials.



Amongst pictures and videos of the most Instagram-worthy sea views, harbours, empty wine glasses, and Aperol Spritz’s, Kardashian looked incredible in the suit. Fiancé Travis Barker even commented sent a racy comment.

Fans were also quick to comment on the oldest Kardashian sister’s impeccable look, with one account writing: 'UGH Kourtney is goals and my favourite sister.'

Another commented: 'GOALS' and 'This is EVERYTHING', while another wrote a pretty appropriate line, comparing Kourtney to 'A fine wine'.

Anyone else dreaming about living it up in Italy right now?

