Kourtney Kardashian shares adorable selfie of her and Travis Barker wearing face masks together

Day by day, our love for Kravis only grows. Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started sharing snippets of their relationship on social media – from the time they went to Disneyland together to those PDA moments at the MTV VMAs earlier this week – we’ve become more and more obsessed.

But alongside the glamorous events, epic vacations and PDA pics, it seems Kourtney and Travis are just like any other couple.

Kourtney shared a picture of the couple doing their skincare routine together and it is honestly so adorable, I think my heart could burst.

Captioning the post, “Instagram vs. Reality,” the first picture has a fire snap of Kourtney, who looks incredible with a nude lip, wet hair look and corset top.

But then swipe for the cutest picture you’ve ever seen: a selfie of Kourtney and Travis cuddled up in bed and both wearing sheet masks...

Because between all those events and all that partying, you’ve gotta stay hydrated, right?

We love that in their downtime, these two are just like any couple and practice a little self-care and pampering together.

I wonder what the next step in their skincare routine was. Maybe they applied some serums together? Or spritzed those pillows in lavender spray.

One thing’s for sure though: they really are just couple goals.

