Kourtney Kardashian Just Posted A No Make-Up Post-Workout Selfie

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian

We don’t know about you, but any time we’ve finished a workout, you can find us lying on the floor and gasping for breath in a puddle of sweat. So, we will never understand when celebs and influencers post after a workout and look fresh as a daisy – just like Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Insta post.

Posting on Instagram Stories, Kourt is wearing a burgundy sports bra with matching leggings, which she tagged as Good American, her younger sis Khloe’s brand.

In the pic, the oldest Kardashian has her hair scraped back into a sweaty high ponytail with two face-framing sections falling out.

As for her face, Kourt looks like she isn’t wearing a scrap of make-up – just look at her eyelids and non-filled in eyebrows. Yet, she still looks super fresh and her skin is glooowing.

Photo credit: Kourtney Kardashian

Here's hoping she drops her pre-wedding skincare routine, ASAP.

After treating fiancé Travis Barker to a beachside birthday dinner and movie night over the weekend, complete with Disneyworld-level fireworks (super casual), we imagine Kourt is now in full-on wedding planning mode.

And if that’s what she put together for a birthday, we can’t wait to see how extra these nuptials are going to be. We’ll be waiting for our invite, Kourt!

