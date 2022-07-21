Kourtney Kardashian Just Nailed Poolside Chic In This Makeup Free Selfie And Her Skin Is Glowing

Photo credit: Jesse Grant - Getty Images

When it comes to makeup-free selfies, one celebrity who loves to spoil us for choice is Kourtney Kardashian. More often than not, she loves to keep it real on the 'Gram with a selfie or two sporting zilch on her skin – that's in the sense of makeup, BTW.

And up until this very Wednesday morning, we were still obsessing over the last Kardashian barefaced pic (read: Kim getting real about hyperpigmentation) until we spotted the following... Prepare yourselves for some major skin envy, folks, because Kourt certainly has that summer glow down.

Scroll along to the fifth picture to see what we're talking about:

Oh, and can we also take a moment for those eyebrows?! Would you just look at the fluffy pair – preened to absolute perfection.

Now, if like me you were wishing for a pre-Christmas gift in the form of Kourt's skincare routine, then you're in luck. In an article shared on her very own lifestyle and wellness site, Poosh, Kourtney revealed that behind her natural summer skin are two beauty products that she uses every day. Those two are the Skin Porte Per La Vitalità Face and Eyes Serum, £95 and the Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Cleansing Oil, £29.

Unsurprisingly, both are considered 'clean', 'non-toxic' beauty products and are entirely free of any questionable chemicals.

So, if you too want to make like Kourtney and sport glowy summer skin, why not invest in a cleansing oil? Or if you have oily-prone skin, I'd recommend a gel foam cleanser. We've listed all the best ones here.







