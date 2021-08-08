Kourtney Kardashian and Her Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Bucket Hats

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick just had a mother-daughter matching moment wearing 2021's biggest trend: the '90s-inspired bucket hat.

On Saturday, Kourtney shared a cute photo of herself and the nine-year-old twinning in baby blue bucket hats. Kourt paired hers with a floral bikini, while Penelope opted for an oversized black T-shirt. In the sweet snapshot, the mom of three is pictured in a golf cart, posing alongside her daughter who's in the driver's seat.

Kardashian captioned the mommy-and-me selfie with a peace sign emoji.

Last month, Kourtney celebrated Penelope's ninth birthday with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram. "My birthday girl!" Kourtney wrote alongside an image of Penelope with her custom pink drum set — a gift from the reality star's boyfriend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9 🥺🥺🥰. My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Kardashian and Barker first began dating earlier this year, and in March, the dad of two gushed about his new girlfriend being a "great mom" during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. He explained, "I dated girls who didn't have kids and I find it hard because they would have trouble understanding like, 'Why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?' And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things."