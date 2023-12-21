Kourtney Kardashian Has ‘Healing' First Gym Day Since Welcoming Son Rocky in November: 'No Rush'

Kardashian shared footage of her 'first day in the gym' on Instagram on Wednesday

Noam Galai/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Kourtney Kardashian is “taking it easy!”

The Poosh founder, 44, revealed Wednesday that she was back in the gym after giving birth to her son Rocky Thirteen in November.

“7 weeks postpartum: first day in the gym doing 30 minutes walking 3.0 12.0 incline taking it easy, no rush no pressure mamas, your body is healing, it's not a race,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story as she shared a black and white video of her walking on a treadmill.

It comes after she shared the snacks she takes “for supporting optimal breastmilk supply” earlier this month. The photo featured a tray of walnuts, dried mulberries and hot coconut milk.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's first day in the gym since welcoming her son Rocky in November

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Son Reign's 9th Birthday Party: 'He Planned the Party'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker last month.

“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now," the source added. "She feels so blessed."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's first day in the gym since welcoming her son Rocky in November

Related: It’s a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas! See All the Family’s Most Festive Decorations This Year

Meanwhile, the insider continued that Barker, 48, "keeps being amazing," adding, "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital."

"He makes sure she has everything that she needs,” the source continued. “He is obsessed with their baby boy,"

Kardashian is also the mother of daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 14, with ex Scott Disick. Barker meanwhile shares daughter Alabama Luella 17, son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Story continues

Earlier this month, Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes snaps of her son Reign's ninth birthday, which featured bouncy castles and a doughnut cake.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.