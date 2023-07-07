Kourtney Kardashian's Pink "Candy Glaze" Manicure Is Too Sweet To Handle

We recently saw a picture of Kourtney Kardashian's pink "candy glaze" manicure and honestly the it's the most darling thing we've seen from her.

Kourt took to Instagram to share a series of photos, captioning the post "selfies n stuff." In the first photo, she was wearing a strapless bodycon dress and appeared to be carrying her baby "high," which some believe could be an indication that she may be having a girl, but she's indeed carrying a baby boy. However, the highlight of the moment was the nailfie that Kourtney shared on the fifth slide, showcasing her pink "candy glaze" manicure. Her go-to manicurist, Kim Truong, filed her nails in a short squoval shape and painted them with a flesh-toned pink hue that was finished with a refined chrome powder.

If you need more girly nail inspo, let Muva Kourt's "candy glaze" be a point of information. Take a closer look ahead.