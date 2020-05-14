Kourtney Kardashian had the most genuine reaction to fans suspecting she’s pregnant

Fans being unnecessarily outspoken when they think a celebrity is pregnant is, unfortunately, just a fact of social media. People shouldn’t comment on someone else’s body in this way, but because not everyone has realized that yet, celebs have had to find ways to deal with it. This includes Kourtney Kardashian, who responded to a fan commenting on her photo that the reality star’s pregnant with a lot of honesty.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Kardashian posted a couple photos of herself lounging around in a bikini and a cow-print shirt. Her only caption was a cow emoji and a girl emoji (get it? cowgirl?), so it’s unclear when the pictures were taken. Still, one commenter posted, “SHE’S PREGENANT [sic]🎉🎉” and received a response from Kardashian herself.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she wrote. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body. 🥰 🥳”

Kardashian’s comment has more 38K likes, which perhaps isn’t a surprise for a photo that has 1.5 million likes and an account that has 92 million followers. With numbers that high, of course, there’s going to be some people who want to start gossip. But, Kardashian handled this particular comment calmly, while being confident in the fact that bodies do change shape and there’s nothing wrong with that. Hello, she has three children!

Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who has recently faced pregnancy gossip. Also on Wednesday, her younger sister Khloé Kardashian spoke out about a rumor that she’s pregnant. Some fans speculated that she was having another baby with Tristan Thompson, but the idea was based on Khloé apparently posting old photos or photos from the waist up on Instagram and wearing baggy clothes. You know, really substantial evidence. (Sigh.)

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Khloé tweeted. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

The gossip Khloé faced was far more vicious than the comment her sister received, with many people attacking her for daring to have another child with Thompson—even though it was all a rumor.

Two sisters, two very different responses, each honest in its own way.