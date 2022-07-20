Kourtney Kardashian goes makeup free in poolside bikini pic and her skin 😍

Photo credit: Jesse Grant - Getty Images

When it comes to makeup-free selfies, one celebrity who loves to spoil us for choice is Kourtney Kardashian. More often than not, she loves to keep it real on the 'Gram with a selfie or two sporting zilch on her skin – that's in the sense of makeup, BTW.

And up until this very Wednesday morning, we were still obsessing over the last Kardashian barefaced pic (read: Kim getting real re hyperpigmenation) until we spotted the following... Prepare yourselves for some major skin envy, folks, because Kourt certainly has that summer glow!

Scroll along to the fifth picture to see what we're banging on about:

Oh, and can we also take a mo' for those eyebrows?! Would you just look at the fluffy pair – preened to per-fec-tion.

Now, if like me you were wishing for a pre-Christmas gift in the form of Kourt's skincare routine, then you're in luck. In an article shared on her very own lifestyle and wellness site, Poosh, Kourt revealed that behind her natural summer skin are two beauty products that she uses every day. Those two are the Skin Porte Per La Vitalità Face and Eyes Serum, £95 and the Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn Cleansing Oil, £29.

To no surprise, both are considered 'clean', 'non-toxic' beauty products and are free of any questionable chemicals.

So, if you too want to make like Kourt and sport glowy summer skin, why not invest in a cleansing oil? Or if you have oily-prone skin (no bc same) I'd recommend a gel foam cleanser. Read more on that here.

Follow Lia on Instagram.





You Might Also Like