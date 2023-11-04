Kourtney Kardashian gives birth to baby #4!

After sharing the news she was expecting her fourth baby back in June, Kourtney Kardashian is finally a mama of four, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple is already parents to six children between them. Kardashian Barker shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker is already a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

During a Blink-182 concert this summer, Kardashian was spotted in the crowd holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” which was met by cheers from the crowd and a hug and kiss from her shocked husband. She shared the happy announcement on Instagram and fans were immediately thrilled for her.

In September, Kardashian revealed she underwent fetal surgery to save her son’s life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she writes in the caption of her photo, where she’s seen holding Barker’s hand in a hospital bed. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

In the November issue of Vogue, 44-year-old Kardashian spoke out for the first time about the scary medical issue that threatened the life of her fourth child, the first baby she and Barker share together.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said. “It was terrifying. And I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Because she’s had “really easy” pregnancies in the past, Kardashian admitted she wasn’t “prepared” for the fear of rushing into fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she said back in September. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Congratulations to the gorgeous mother of four, her husband, and the whole big Kardashian-Disick-Barker family!