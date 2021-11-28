Kourtney Kardashian's favorite cozy throw blanket is 20% off at Nordstrom right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

With the holiday sales in full swing, you're probably doing lots of shopping for yourself and others. If you need a great gift for a homebody, go with this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket. Not only is it ridiculously soft and warm, it even has a celebrity stamp of approval; Kourtney Kardashian is a fan.

As if that wasn’t reason enough to snag this best-selling blanket, you’ll be happy to know it’s currently 20% off. Nordstrom's holiday deals are pretty epic, and this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is one of the must-buy items you should purchase while it’s on sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Throw Blanket, $117.60 (Orig. $147)

Made from super-plush fabric that feels incredibly soft to the touch, this generously-sized Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is the perfect addition to your couch or bed. There are lots of colors to choose from, but only a few are currently marked down. Our suggestion? Go with the camel color that's 20% off and the perfect neutral that will complement your home decor.

Barefoot Dreams is a brand that doesn’t go on sale often, so don’t miss your chance to snag this can’t-miss deal. We have a feeling this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is going to sell out quickly.

