Kourtney Kardashian Is Facing Backlash For A Comment She Made About The Met Gala After Her First Invite

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

The Met Gala never fails to disappoint; from the fashion to the awkwardness it's always a wild ride. And this year was no different, especially since this was the very first year that all Kardashian-Jenners were in attendance. Since it was such a big deal that Kourtney and Khloé finally got the call up people were not keen when Kourtney then made a bit of a *comment* in an interview on the red carpet.

The Kar-Jenners and the Met Gala has always been something of a touchy subject. Mainly because Khloé and Kourtney have never actually been, and there have always been rumours that they are the only sisters who don't receive invites.

So, the fact that all the sisters were treading the steps at the annual event was actually a pretty big deal. Which is why fans are so unimpressed with Kourtney's comments about her first Met Gala.

Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

Of course, while walking the red carpet Kourtney and Travis did a lot of PDA-ing, but we're so used to seeing that people basically didn't even notice. However, during her interview with La La Anthony, Kourtney said something that certainly did get people talking.

La La chatted to Kourtney about the night and getting ready with her sisters (all except for Kim who Kourt said had her own secret dressing room), and then she asked her, 'When you heard the theme was "Gilded Glamour", what did that mean to you?'

To which Kourtney replied, 'I honestly didn’t really think about it,' before turning to Travis and laughing. Unsurprisingly, this did not go down well with fans, who found the whole thing pretty disrespectful.

kourtney kardashian saying she didn’t really think about the theme? girl we can tell but don’t be so disrespectful wtf — caits (@canth0ldout) May 3, 2022

kourtney saying she didn’t even think about this year’s theme speaks volumes lmao — maria | 41 ❁ (@sunflowerauhls) May 3, 2022

not kourtney straight up saying she didn’t care about the theme at her first met… anna needs to not invite her ever again pic.twitter.com/seaRlM41Al — t (@ANTlOVO) May 4, 2022

just watched the interview of kourtney k where she says she didn’t even think about the theme GIRL THIS IS WHY THEY DONT INVITE YOUUUUU — clari (@claribelfloress) May 3, 2022

It's just always a drama, isn't it?

You Might Also Like