Kourtney Kardashian defended *that* Instagram Story after Photoshop accusations

Kourtney Kardashian has defended herself to commenters on Instagram after a photo she posted to her Story, and then quickly deleted, prompted backlash from people who accused her of heavily editing the picture. Taking to her Instagram Stories again, Kourtney has clapped back at the claims, somehow turning the whole thing into a pretty effective bit of marketing. That's some Kardashian business savvy for you.

A few days ago Kourtney posted a picture of herself to her Instagram Story. The image, which showed her wearing a leopard print coat, perched with her back to the camera in a flower arch holding a glass of wine.

Almost as soon as the picture was shared fans began debating the seemingly off proportions of the snap, with lots of them claiming that Kourt's body had to have been edited.

Even after Kourtney seemingly deleted the snap a Reddit thread featuring the image mostly contained comments from people saying that the photoshopping was so bad it had to be "intentional", or asking if Kourtney was doing it on purpose as a way of trolling her sister Kim, who a few days earlier had been accused of her own photoshop fail.

Well, it looks like Kourt apparently had a few things to say about the drama. Taking to her Instagram Story yet again, she defended the picture in a length caption, re-sharing the image with fans at the same time.

"Omg r u series this is a fan edit," she captioned the post. "For better ways to use your time, instead of analyzing [sic] edits of me, follow @poosh."

Turning Instagram drama into a marketing opportunity for your business? That's some Kris Jenner level management, right there.

You Might Also Like