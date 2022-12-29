Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party with Her and Husband Travis Barker's Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmu147Zvmvk/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE%3D

Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family.

This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children.

Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Barker clan made an appearance in the festive photo carousel shared Wednesday.

In various photos, Kardashian wears a long-sleeve white cutout gown with a rose appliqué on the bodice, ruching, and a sheer skirt. Her look matched the event's stylish aesthetic, which included red curtains, a ceiling full of red balloons, a red Christmas tree surrounded by vintage rocking horses, and a bright red ball pit.

The Blink-182 rocker, 47, stood proudly beside his stylish wife in many photos, wearing an all-black outfit that was accessorized with a long trench coat. He called the look "Halloween on Christmas" in the comments section of his wife's post.

In another photo, they appear to be having a conversation as Landon stands behind them, wearing a similar black ensemble, next to his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio. In another photo from the event, the father-son duo poses next to a group of friends and fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly, wearing their versions of a classic black tuxedo.

Penelope attended the family festivities looking like a mini-me of her mom. She dressed in her version of Kardashian's fashion-forward dress; it was in the shape of a ball gown and featured floral detail.

Her brother Reign sported a black t-shirt underneath a satin, black tux with gold embellishment. He proudly wore the look with black boots with a green alien printed all over them.

The famous mom captioned the stylish set of snaps: "Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️."

Before the festivities, Kardashian and her beau shared birthday wishes for Alabama, who was absent from the photo carousel along with her stepbrother Mason.

Earlier this month, the proud mom opened up about how she's been feeling since beginning her IVF journey, documented in part on The Kardashians, writing on her Instagram Story: "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF. For anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

In an interview last month with GQ, Barker shared why he's "never been fazed" talking about his famous wife's IVF journey.

Addressing scenes in which the couple undergoes fertility treatments, including Kardashian going in for an egg-retrieval procedure, Barker said he doesn't "give a f---" about being open with viewers and has "never been fazed by any of that."

"I don't care if I'm c---ing in a cup, or whatever. It's real life," he explained, noting that publicly sharing their journey "can help people."

"Seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman, you saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real. And there's however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he told the outlet.