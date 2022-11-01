Kourtney Kardashian Copies Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume by Accident

Hedy Phillips
·3 min read
Kourtney Kardashian/instagram, Kyle Jenner/instagram

Talk about a major fashion faux pas.

The KarJenners may have all worn a variety of Halloween costumes this season — including making costume changes to add to the drama — but Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a little bit of overlap. Both sisters picked the Bride of Frankenstein as one of their costumes, and Kardashian says it's because they didn't consult each other beforehand!

"When you and your sisters don't discuss [costumes] in advance," Kardashian wrote, tagging little sister Jenner.

Jenner wore her Bride of Frankenstein costume first, posting it on Instagram over the weekend. She shared a number of photos and videos of the look, which centered on a custom Jean Paul Gaultier bandage gown.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Turns Into 'Kyvira' in Spot-On Elvira Halloween Costume — See the Pics!

Kourtney Kardashian/instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume

The outfit was complete with the mummy-style dress and cloth wrapped around her body, an additional flowing white dress with opera gloves, a prop knife, black hair with a white streak, and a stitched scar to tie it all in. Jenner shared three posts of the costume and struck some fitting poses in each of them.

One pose saw Jenner, 25, screech with her hand by her mouth, another saw her bottomless with a knife in hand, and another featured Jenner strapped to a spooky examination table like the one featured in the classic Universal Frankenstein flicks.

On Halloween day, Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her own Bride of Frankenstein look alongside husband Travis Barker. The 43-year-old Poosh founder shared a few behind-the-scenes looks at getting ready before showing off the final look in an Instagram Reel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In the video, she and Barker are dancing in the car in full Halloween getup. In contrast to Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein look, Kardashian's consisted of an oversize white dress with bandages up her arms. The look was, of course, complete with a huge black and white beehive hairdo.

Jenner didn't seem to mind the overlap in their costumes, considering she commented on her sister's video right away, writing, "yesssss."

Prior to dressing up as the Bride of Frankenstein, Kardashian leaned into the bridal theme by dressing up as the bride of Chucky, Tiffany Valentine, from the movie Bride of Chucky. She worked with the team at bridal brand AMSALE to create her look (which she wore alongside Barker's Chucky).

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Marcus Hyde

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Dresses as Chucky's Bride for Halloween Just Months After Wedding to Travis Barker

The pair put on convincing portrayals of the killer doll and his bride. For her part, Kardashian wore a white wedding gown, cropped leather jacket, tulle veil, black choker necklace and gothic makeup. She even showed off a temporary tattoo on her chest that featured the word "Chucky" along with a large red heart. Barker, 46, transformed into the horror character with the help of a red wig, prop knife and fake stitches on his face.

Kardashian's stylist Dani Michelle collaborated with luxury bridal designer AMSALE to recreate Valentine's wedding gown. From fabric sourcing to sewing, Kardashian's costume was made in just five days at AMSALE's atelier in New York City.

"This is our second costume we have collaborated on with Dani and Kourtney and we are thrilled to help bring this vision to life," Sarah Swann, chief creative officer at AMSALE, told PEOPLE. "We chose duchess satin and Alençon Lace from France to recreate the dress. The detail of the gown was using Alençon lace from France, which we hand-cut and hand sewed onto the bodice of the gown."

