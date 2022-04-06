Kourtney Kardashian Confirms That She Did Have A Vegas Wedding — Sort Of

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding was about as authentic as most Kardashian posts on IG the Elvis Presley impersonator who married them.

Reports circulated Tuesday that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer — who got engaged in October — had married in Las Vegas after Barker’s Grammy performance Sunday.

It seems that this is kind of, sort of true, being that the two did go to the One Love Wedding Chapel around 2 a.m. Monday and had an Elvis-officiated ceremony. But it wasn’t exactly legal.

Kardashian posted photos of the nuptials on Instagram Wednesday and clarified that the two had a wedding, but did so without a license.

“Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

So, there you have it. They had a wedding, but it was a run-through, apparently.

TMZ reported that the couple plan “several more” weddings, real and potentially fake, so be prepared Kardashian fans.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.