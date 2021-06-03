Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her New Palm Springs House With Travis Barker

Over Memorial Day weekend, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated a new acquisition in Palm Springs. According to Us Weekly, the eldest Kardashian snagged a new property in the desert oasis. The new home reportedly has six bedrooms and rings up at $10 million. To celebrate, Kardashian brought along her new beau, Travis Barker, to soak up the sun alongside their kids at the new pad.

Kardashian shared peeks of the property, which features a wood-covered exterior, palm-tree-lined pool near an outdoor living space, and views of mountains, desert, and a nearby golf course. Her gallery also showed Barker and the kids rolling in the grass, confirming reports that the two families have grown close since the reality star and Blink-182 alum started dating.

"Travis and Kourtney's kids are very close," a source told Us. "They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids' friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together."

And it goes both ways. A source told E! News that "Kourtney has become very close with Travis's kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."

The Memorial Day getaway is just the latest outing for the two families. The Barkers and Kardashians recently paid a visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, and the two lovebirds were seen on a double date with another couple-of-the-moment, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.