Koulechov helps Florida cruise past No. 11 Texas A&M 83-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- After No. 11 Texas A&M lost its second straight game on Tuesday night to Florida while playing without three starters coach Billy Kennedy had a message for upcoming opponents.

''People better beat us now while we've got guys injured and making mistakes,'' he said. ''Because I really believe we're going to get this team right because we've got a good group and we've got a talented group and we're going to learn from it.''

Egor Koulechov scored 19 points and Keith Stone added 18 as Florida built a big lead early and cruised to the 83-66 victory.

The short-handed Aggies started the season 11-1 and had risen to No. 5 in the poll before their recent skid. This was A&M's second straight lopsided loss after a 79-57 defeat at Alabama on Saturday.

The Gators (10-4, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) made 17 3-pointers, led by five from Koulechov and four from Stone to win their fourth straight game.

Texas A&M (11-3, 0-2) was led by Jay Jay Chandler's 17 points on a night the team was missing Admon Gilder, who missed his fourth straight game with a knee injury, and Duane Wilson, who also sat out with a knee injury. Leading scorer D.J. Hogg, who is averaging 14.6 points a game, served the last game of a three-game suspension for an undisclosed team rules violation.

''It's a factor. It's no question,'' Kennedy said. ''You can't not have your best foot forward in the SEC and give yourself a chance to win night in and night out.''

Florida coach Mike White is well aware of how dangerous the Aggies can be and was proud to see his team take advantage of them on a night when they were missing key players.

''A&M's really good when they're at full strength they're probably as good as anyone in the country,'' he said.