Koufu Group (SGX:VL6) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Koufu Group Limited (SGX:VL6) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Koufu Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Koufu Group had debt of S$4.72m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from S$10.6m over a year. But on the other hand it also has S$95.0m in cash, leading to a S$90.3m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Koufu Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Koufu Group had liabilities of S$112.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of S$133.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$95.0m and S$9.96m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total S$140.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Koufu Group has a market capitalization of S$330.1m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Koufu Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Another good sign is that Koufu Group has been able to increase its EBIT by 27% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Koufu Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Koufu Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Koufu Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Koufu Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of S$90.3m. The cherry on top was that in converted 139% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in S$83m. So is Koufu Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Koufu Group you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

