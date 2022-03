Koufax to join Jackie Robinson with statue at Dodger Stadium

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax, on hand for the Dodgers' Old Timers Game festivities, smiles as he talks to current members of the team in the dugout before the baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, Saturday, May 16, 2015, in Los Angeles. On Monday, March 14, 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Koufax is joining fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson with a bronze statue of his own at Dodger Stadium, with an unveiling planned for June 18, 2022, before the team hosts Cleveland. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandy Koufax is set to join fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson with a bronze statue at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday the unveiling will be June 18 before the team hosts Cleveland. The first 40,000 fans will receive a replica statue.

Koufax’s statue had been scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

The 86-year-old Koufax and his late teammate will be honored near each other in the center-field plaza. Koufax’s statue will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Robinson statue, which was unveiled in April 2017.

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Koufax followed in 1972 at age 36, making him the youngest player to enter the Hall.

Koufax had a career record of 165-87 and a 2.76 ERA, as well as 2,396 strikeouts, 137 complete games and 40 shutouts. He was the first MLB pitcher to toss four no-hitters, including a perfect game, during his 12-year career.

Koufax pitched on World Series champion teams in 1955, ’59, ’63 and ’65. He was a three-time Cy Young Award winner and a two-time World Series MVP.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports