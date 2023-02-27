Kotra Industries Berhad's (KLSE:KOTRA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.10 on the 23rd of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Kotra Industries Berhad

Kotra Industries Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Kotra Industries Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 75% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Kotra Industries Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Kotra Industries Berhad's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was MYR0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 41% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Kotra Industries Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Story continues

Kotra Industries Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Kotra Industries Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here