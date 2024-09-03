Kostas Manolas in talks to return to Roma on low wages

Kostas Manolas is in talks for a surprise return to Roma.

Having played in the Italian capital from 2014 until 2019, the Greek defender is now reportedly eyeing a return to the Giallorossi on the explicit request of his former teammate and current Roma boss, Daniele De Rossi.

De Rossi, in fact, has asked Roma for additional defensive reinforcements, with a focus on veterans with quality and leadership to pass on to others.

Hence, Roma secured Mario Hermoso’s signing and are now finalizing the addition of Mats Hummels and possibly Kostas Manolas.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, the club are working on agreement with Manolas who would be keen to join his former club on low wages.

The Giallorossi are currently offering him a one-year deal worth 500,000 euros.