Kosovo says 'yes' to EU's peace deal with Serbia, with caveats - PM

Fatos Bytyci
·2 min read

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo's prime minister Albin Kurti said on Monday he accepted a proposed European Union plan aimed at normalising relations with Serbia despite concerns over Western demands to give more rights to local Serbs that have so far hindered a peace deal.

Last month Western envoys told Kosovo and Serbia they should state whether they accept an 11-point plan meant to defuse tensions lingering since the 1998-99 war or face repercussions from the EU and United States.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade's rule. Over the past decade the two have been holding normalisation talks under EU mediation, with their success key for Pristina's and Belgrade's aspirations to join the wealthy bloc.

The 11-point plan calls for implementation of past deals, including the creation of an association of semi-autonomous Serb-majority municipalities that Kurti has opposed, saying it would effectively partition the country along ethnic lines, a criticism rejected by Western mediators.

"We do accept the EU proposal for normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, and consider it a good basis for further discussion and a solid platform for moving forward," Kurti twitted after meeting EU's envoy Miroslav Lajcak in Pristina.

"Certain questions on international guarantees, implementation mechanisms and time sequencing will be addressed soon during the Brussels talks ahead."

Last week, Kurti said he might be willing to take into consideration the formation of the association, but only if it complied with Kosovo's constitution and was not based solely on ethnic grounds.

Kosovo in 2013 pledged to give more autonomy to local Serbs, who refuse to recognise its 2008 independence, through such an association as part of a peace deal. However, Kosovo's highest court said some parts of the deal violated the constitution and should be changed before it takes effect.

The proposed 11-point deal would not require Serbia to recognise the independence of its former province, but Belgrade would have to stop lobbying against Kosovo's membership in international bodies.

The two countries would also have to open representative offices in each other's capitals and work on resolving outstanding issues.

Ethnic Serbs account for around 100,000 of Kosovo's 1.8-million population, with about half of them living in the north of the country and most refusing to recognise Pristina's authority.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic told parliament last week that Western envoys warned Belgrade that if Serbia did not accept the proposal, its EU membership talks would be halted and access to pre-accession funds and investments denied.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un goes missing ahead of military parade

    Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public for 35 days ahead of an expected mass parade in Pyongyang this week to celebrate the North Korean military’s 75th anniversary.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports

    A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.

  • Koch Political Machine Vows to Fight to Deny Trump GOP Nomination in 2024

    The Koch network is signaling it will work to nominate someone other than Donald Trump for the GOP 2024 nomination

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • China Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US Balloon

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s abrupt shift from expressing regret to threatening retaliation over the US’s spy-balloon claims reflects the domestic imperative for Xi Jinping to show he’s standing up for China against external pressure, further narrowing the window to reset ties before the US election season gets into full swing.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontatio

  • US Senate Is Sidelined as House Speaker Seeks to Cut Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a tough time to be a US senator.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesThe Democratic-led Senate, the center of dealmaking for the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, suddenly is relegated to the s

  • India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

    India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year. “This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean,” said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Hong Kong’s Biggest Security Trial Kicks Off in Test for City

    (Bloomberg) -- The mass trial of prominent pro-democracy figures in Hong Kong got underway Monday in the city’s largest national security case to date and a test of the rule of law that has underpinned the financial center’s success.Most Read from BloombergTwin Earthquakes Kill Almost 2,000 in Turkey and SyriaTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut

  • Senior Taiwan opposition leader to visit China amid continued tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A senior leader of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party, will visit China this week and meet its top Taiwan policy-maker, the party said on Monday, amid continued military and political tensions between the two sides. China has during the past three years ramped up pressure on Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty, including staging regular military drills near the democratically governed island. The KMT said its deputy chairman, Andrew Hsia, would leave for China on Wednesday and meet Song Tao, the newly appointed head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, in a rare high-level interaction between top politicians from Taiwan and China.

  • Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc. Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

  • Betsy DeVos and former GOP lawmakers who helped construct versions of the legislation Biden is using to cancel student debt just told the Supreme Court his plan 'obviously violates' the law

    Trump's Education Sec. Betsy DeVos, former House Speaker John Boehner and other GOP officials argued why they think student-debt relief is illegal.

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.