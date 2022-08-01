Kosovo agrees delays 'inflammatory' ID system for Serbians after US intervention

Kosovo police patrol a road in Zupce - Reuters/Reuters

Kosovo has agreed to delay new identification demands on Serbs entering the country after US and EU pressure to smooth tensions on the frontier with Serbia.



On the eve of the introduction of the new rules, ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo blocked border crossings and clashed with police, sparking fears of fresh unrest in the Balkans.



The change, put back until at least September 1, was due to come into force at midnight on Monday and would have forced Serbian ID and passport holders to obtain extra documentation to enter Kosovo, as is already the case for Kosovars entering Serbia.



It would have also seen people made to swap Serbian-issued licence plates for documentation issued by the Kosovan authorities.



Both Jeff Hovenier, the US ambassador to Kosovo, and Josep Borrell, the EU's top foreign diplomat, lobbied Pristina to drop its demand in order to kickstart fresh negotiations with Belgrade on a joint border solution.



"Open issues should be addressed through EU-facilitated dialogue and focus on comprehensive normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Mr Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Nato on Sunday said its peacekeeping mission was ready to intervene to deescalate the tensions after gunshots were reported during skirmishes on the border between the two nations.



On Sunday, Serbian protesters parked trucks and heavy machinery on roads leading to two border crossings in Jarinje and Bernjak, which were eventually officially closed by Kosovo’s police force.



"We call on all citizens to use other border crossings,” police said in a social media post on Facebook.



Trucks block the road near the Jarinje Border Crossing in Mitrovica, Kosovo - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency



A spokesman said shots were fired "in the direction of police units but unfortunately no one was wounded".



Air raid sirens were heard blasting out for more than three hours in North Mitrovica, a small majority-Serbian town.



In a statement, Nato said it was monitoring the situation closely and is “prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardised”.



“KFOR will take whatever measures are necessary to keep a safe and secure environment in Kosovo at all times, in line with its UN mandate,” the military alliance added.

Story continues

Following the unrest and international calls for dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, officials in Pristina opted to delay the new regulations until September 1.

Kosovo issues extra documents

Despite promising to drop the measures, Kosovo on Monday started issuing extra documents to Serbs crossing into the country.



Interior minister Xhelal Svecla said Pristina would insist on the paperwork until protesters remove barricades on the frontier.



Fourteen years after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia, some 50,000 Serbs living in the north use number plates and documents issued by the Serbian authorities, in a refusal to acknowledge institutions in Pristina.



Kosovo has been recognised as an independent state by more than 100 countries, excluding Serbia and Russia.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused tempers to flare in the region because of Serbia's close ties with Moscow.



Belgrade has refused calls from the EU and the United States to join in Western sanctions against the Kremlin.



To this day Serbia still decries the Nato bombing campaign, launched in 1999, across what was then the combined Serbia and Montenegro in a bid to stop the onslaught against Kosovar Albanians fighting for autonomy.



Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign minister, accused Kosovo of using its new ID and documentation rules to oust Serbs from the country.



“We call on Pristina and the United States and the European Union backing it to stop provocation and observe the Serbs’ rights in Kosovo,” she said.



Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian president, told a news conference on Sunday: "If they dare to persecute and mistreat and kill Serbs, Serbia will win."



But Kosovo's president urged Serbs living in the country not to fall foul of propaganda being pumped out of Belgrade.



"The measure of reciprocity is not directed against anyone, but in favour of citizens regardless of relevance. Therefore, I invite Serbian citizens of the Republic of Kosovo not to fall prey to Belgrade propaganda," Vjosa Osmani said.



She accused Mr Vucic of attempting to "destabilise Kosovo, which is being served by the methods of his mentor Putin".



Privately, European Union negotiators have grown frustrated with Albin Kurti, Kosovo's prime minister, who they believe has been the main roadblock to securing a negotiated solution to "normalise" relations between his country and Serbia.



Brussels sources told the Telegraph that Mr Vucic, despite his pro-Kremlin stance, is seen as the more constructive partner when it comes to talks over Kosovo and Serbia.



A European Commission spokesman said: "We are following the events and developments in north Kosovo very closely and with concern.



"On behalf of the European Union, everyone involved needs to remain calm and any uncoordinated unilateral actions that jeopardise the security and stability on the ground that impede the freedom of movement of citizens need to stop immediately."

