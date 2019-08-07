The Five Pointer: Koscielny in 'disrespectful' unveiling while Anthony Joshua hunts for passion

Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of five talking points in sport.

Wayne Rooney will join Derby in January as player-coach and says he’s keen to use his experience to gain County promotion to the Premier League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jofra Archer has proved his fitness ahead of the Ashes second Test at Lord’s by rattling through Gloucestershire’s second 11.

Anthony Joshua says he needs to get his passion back before his rematch with Andy Ruiz junior at the end of the year.

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has been charged with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

Laurent Koscielny has been hit with a wave of criticism after his unveiling at Bordeaux.

Featured from our writers