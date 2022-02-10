Kosas Adds Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation to Its Tinted Skincare Lineup

Kosas’ new all-in-one, natural coverage foundation uses a blend of SPF 25 and "better-for-you" ingredients to impart a vibrant and fresh look. Arriving in 36 shades, the Revealer Foundation’s new liquid formula acts as a second skin, with a dreamy natural finish.

The lightweight foundation helps minimize pores with ultra-fine powder crystals, and provides natural coverage that lasts all day. The key ingredients include caffeine to fight dullness, arnica to soothe irritation, artemisia flower extract to support collagen regulation and vitamin B3 and B5. To complement the foundation, Kosas has introduced the Revealer Dual-Ended Makeup Blender that can be used wet or dry to add finishing touches. The fine end of the blender focuses on reaching small corners of the eyes, while the larger end offers a natural finish.

Kosas’ Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation collection retails for $42 USD, and is now available on kosas.com and on the Sephora website. For more from the brand, check out its vegan eyebrow product and its Wet Lip Oil Gloss collection.

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving foundation makeup beauty product shades

