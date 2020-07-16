Do Korvest's (ASX:KOV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Korvest (ASX:KOV). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Korvest's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Korvest has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Korvest's EPS shot from AU$0.18 to AU$0.35, over the last year. You don't see 97% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Korvest shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.8% to 8.2%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Korvest is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$46m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Korvest Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Korvest shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Andrew Stobart, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$12k for shares at around AU$3.84 each.

Does Korvest Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Korvest's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Korvest on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Korvest you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

