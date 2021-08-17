Korn's Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Jonathan Davis

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jonathan Davis

Korn is rescheduling some of its future tour dates after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the nu-metal band to cancel its show on Saturday.

"We really appreciate your patience as we work out the next steps for our tour," the group said in a statement released on social media Monday. "On Saturday, we received the unfortunate news that Jonathan tested positive for Covid, and needless to say, we had to postpone the show last minute."

"As a result of his positive test, we also need to reschedule the next handful of shows. As always, our primary goal is to ensure the safety of everyone involved, so this is something that has to be done," the statement read.

Davis, 50, is now "resting and recovering," though he's in good spirits, according to the band.

"We're as disappointed as you are about the circumstances, but we'll get through it though, and we can't wait to see you once we're back, firing on all cylinders once again," their statement concluded. "We thank you all for your love and support!"

Jonathan Davis

Bennett Raglin/WireImage Korn

RELATED: Korn Bassist Fieldy Announces He Will Be Taking a Break from the Band to Deal with 'Bad Habits'

Korn was initially set to perform on Saturday at the Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The concert was canceled hours before its start time due to a "confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp," said a message posted to Korn's social media accounts at the time.

The Scranton show has since been rescheduled for Sept. 25. Other postponed tour dates include performances in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Previously scheduled New York shows in Syracuse and at the Darien Center have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Story continues

Korn kicked off their summer tour, which also features Staind, on Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The band previously had plans to tour with Faith No More, but their concert dates were scrapped last year due to the pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.