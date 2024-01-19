Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch Opens Mental Health Treatment Center to Create the 'Community' He Needed

The center combines individual therapy, group therapy, and medication management in an outpatient program

Brian "Head" Welch, a guitarist and founding member of Korn, is leaning into his passion for mental health.

Welch has recently launched Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment center that provides intensive outpatient treatment in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In a clip posted to Atlantic Behavioral Health's Instagram, Welch opened up about his own experience with mental health struggles that inspired the move.

"I felt the depression, kind of like a dark cloud over me from day one. And I was like, 'What's wrong with me? What is this? What do I have to be depressed about?'" Welch, 52, said. "I just couldn't put my finger on it and it just got worse and worse as the years went by."

“I did go to a psychiatrist [back then], but I felt like he was so smart and so schooled that it wasn’t at my level and someone I could relate to," he continued.

Welch concluded, "He had all the book answers, but in the meantime, I didn’t have a group, I didn’t have the community. I wish I’d had a program like Atlantic back then because you have that scholarly wisdom, but also conversations with peers that are going through similar things as you."

The treatment center, which focuses on addressing anxiety, depression, and various mental health disorders, combines individual therapy, group therapy, and medication management in an outpatient program.

“I will never, ever forget the depths of the dark energy that lived upstairs in my mind, many years ago,” said Welch in a statement to Variety. “It was truly like living in an emotional dungeon with zero light, and I couldn’t find the key to get out.”

“Partnering with Atlantic is so personal to me and not just another business to invest in. I know what it feels like to live at the bottom of a dark pit, but I also know if you put in the work, the light will come back on, and Atlantic is going to help so many people find that light switch," he continued. "With the exception of a few bumps in the road, over the last 20 years, I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I believe if I can completely change the trajectory of my mental and emotional health, anyone can! Atlantic can be such a precious tool in helping people to achieve just that.”

On Friday, rock band Spoken released a new single titled "Anymore," featuring Welch. Meanwhile, Korn is set to play a series of shows in Europe over the summer.

