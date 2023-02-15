Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Kornit Digital Ltd

Fourth quarter revenues of $63.3 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $16.7 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $9.9 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million

Solid peak season; Consumables and services revenues up for the fourth quarter and full year

Key 2023 focus areas include returning to profitability, successfully launching Apollo, and scaling Kornit X

Long-term growth drivers firmly intact as supply chain turmoil in the textile industry continues



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“A solid peak season drove fourth quarter growth in consumables and services revenues,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is no doubt that 2022 was a very difficult year for us, our customers and the global fashion and textile industry. We took decisive actions throughout the year to adjust operations to reflect market conditions and are positioning ourselves to return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “In 2023 we will focus on three key areas including: returning to profitability; successfully launching the Apollo and scaling KornitX. We believe Kornit continues to be best positioned to lead the retail supply chain transformation of the fashion and textile industry, enabling us to meaningfully scale the business and achieve our long-term financial objectives.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Fourth Quarter Warrants Impact

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Revenue $63.3M $4.3M $87.5M $7.9M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 36.4% 4.1% 49.6% 4.1% Non-GAAP Operating Margin (15.7%) 7.4% 5.8% 7.8% Non-GAAP Net Margin (10.4%) 7.1% 7.3% 7.6% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.13) $0.09 $0.13 $0.16

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the full-years 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Full-Year Warrants Impact

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Net of Warrants Impact Warrants Impact Revenue $271.5M $22.5M $322.0M $25.4M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38.2% 4.7% 48.2% 3.8% Non-GAAP Operating Margin (15.4%) 8.8% 9.4% 6.6% Non-GAAP Net Margin (12.0%) 8.6% 11.2% 6.5% Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.65) $0.45 $0.74 $0.52

"I am pleased to have a more active role with the Company and be part of this journey to transform the textile industry,” said Lauri Hanover, Kornit’s Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we started to realize benefits from the actions taken to adjust our business operations to the current market dynamics. We will continue to reallocate resources to higher ROI projects that further position the Company for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.3 million, net of $4.3 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $87.5 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.4 million, or ($0.71) per basic share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, or ($0.13) per basic share, net of $0.09 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the fourth quarter of 2021.



Full-Year 2022 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the full-year 2022 was $271.5 million, net of $22.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $322.0 million, net of $25.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.





GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $79.1 million, or ($1.58) per basic share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the full-year 2021.





Non-GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $32.6 million, or ($0.65) per basic share, net of $0.45 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, net of $0.52 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the full-year 2021.



First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -27% to -35% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants. Prior to this period, the Company had not included such impact in its guidance and has changed its prior practice to align better with its reported metrics.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,597 $ 611,551 Short-term bank deposit 275,033 9,168 Marketable securities 20,380 28,116 Trade receivables, net 67,360 49,797 Inventory 89,415 63,017 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 22,054 13,694 Total current assets 578,839 775,343 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities $ 245,970 $ 149,269 Deposits and other long-term assets 5,927 856 Severance pay fund 274 357 Deferred taxes - 9,339 Property,plant and equipment, net 60,463 45,046 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,139 25,155 Intangible assets, net 9,890 10,063 Goodwill 29,164 25,447 Total long-term assets 378,827 265,532 Total assets $ 957,666 $ 1,040,875 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 14,833 $ 46,448 Employees and payroll accruals 14,255 22,482 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 5,701 5,401 Operating lease liabilities 4,989 5,058 Other payables and accrued expenses 25,592 17,287 Total current liabilities 65,370 96,676 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay $ 1,223 $ 1,543 Operating lease liabilities 21,035 21,900 Other long-term liabilities 1,216 1,203 Total long-term liabilities 23,474 24,646 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 868,822 919,553 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 957,666 $ 1,040,875





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues Products $ 49,795 $ 75,955 $ 222,502 $ 282,637 Services 13,503 11,593 49,016 39,369 Total revenues 63,298 87,548 271,518 322,006 Cost of revenues Products 29,026 34,273 125,935 132,730 Services 12,923 10,888 49,083 37,365 Total cost of revenues 41,949 45,161 175,018 170,095 Gross profit 21,349 42,387 96,500 151,911 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 13,251 12,993 56,026 43,729 Sales and marketing 16,150 18,036 71,067 58,752 General and administrative 8,657 11,665 39,289 36,637 Total operating expenses 38,058 42,694 166,382 139,118 Operating income (loss) (16,709 ) (307 ) (69,882 ) 12,793 Financial income (expenses), net 5,052 (36 ) 13,382 2,599 Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefits) (11,657 ) (343 ) (56,500 ) 15,392 Taxes on income (tax benefits) 23,703 (1,297 ) 22,565 (135 ) Net income (loss) (35,360 ) 954 (79,065 ) 15,527 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.71 ) $ 0.02 $ (1.58 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 49,913,898 47,778,868 50,104,342 47,079,358 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.71 ) $ 0.02 $ (1.58 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 49,913,898 48,926,240 50,104,342 48,600,095





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 63,298 $ 87,548 $ 271,518 $ 322,006 GAAP cost of revenues $ 41,949 $ 45,161 $ 175,018 $ 170,095 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (543 ) (355 ) (2,185 ) (1,355 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (408 ) (355 ) (1,676 ) (1,105 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (266 ) (176 ) (1,402 ) (337 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3) (160 ) (160 ) (640 ) (640 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2) - - (663 ) - Restructuring expenses (4) (305 ) - (701 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 40,267 $ 44,115 $ 167,751 $ 166,658 GAAP gross profit $ 21,349 $ 42,387 $ 96,500 $ 151,911 Gross profit adjustments 1,682 1,046 7,267 3,437 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,031 $ 43,433 $ 103,767 $ 155,348 GAAP operating expenses $ 38,058 $ 42,694 $ 166,382 $ 139,118 Share-based compensation (1) (4,264 ) (3,454 ) (18,788 ) (12,673 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) - (766 ) (512 ) (960 ) Intangible assets amortization (3) (138 ) (97 ) (501 ) (433 ) Restructuring expenses (711 ) - (992 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 32,945 $ 38,377 $ 145,589 $ 125,052 GAAP Financial income, net $ 5,052 $ (36 ) $ 13,382 $ 2,599 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 285 638 (3,123 ) 336 Non-GAAP Financial income , net $ 5,337 $ 602 $ 10,259 $ 2,935 GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ 23,703 $ (1,297 ) $ 22,565 $ (135 ) Non-cash deferred tax income (expenses) (10,234 ) 581 (10,014 ) (2,733 ) Non-recurring tax payment (a) (11,485 ) - (11,485 ) - Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit) $ 1,984 $ (716 ) $ 1,066 $ (2,868 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ (35,360 ) $ 954 $ (79,065 ) $ 15,527 Share-based compensation (1) 5,215 4,164 22,649 15,133 Acquisition related expenses (2) - 766 512 960 Intangible assets amortization (3) 564 433 2,543 1,410 Restructuring expenses (4) 1,016 - 1,693 - Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2) - - 663 - Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 285 638 (3,123 ) 336 Non-cash deferred tax expenses (income) 10,234 (581 ) 10,014 2,733 Non-recurring tax payment (a) 11,485 - 11,485 - Non-GAAP net income (Loss) $ (6,561 ) $ 6,374 $ (32,629 ) $ 36,099 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.71 ) $ 0.02 $ (1.58 ) $ 0.32 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.74 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 49,913,898 48,926,240 50,104,342 48,600,095 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 49,913,898 49,163,475 50,104,342 48,836,435 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues $ 543 $ 355 $ 2,185 $ 1,355 Cost of service revenues 408 355 1,676 1,105 Research and development 1,340 875 5,312 2,685 Sales and marketing 1,693 1,354 7,361 5,005 General and administrative 1,231 1,225 6,115 4,983 $ 5,215 $ 4,164 $ 22,649 $ 15,133 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues - - 663 - General and administrative $ - $ 766 $ 512 $ 960 $ - $ 766 $ 1,175 $ 960 (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues $ 266 $ 176 $ 1,402 $ 337 Cost of service revenues 160 160 640 640 Sales and marketing 138 97 501 433 $ 564 $ 433 $ 2,543 $ 1,410 (4) Restructuring expenses Cost of product revenues $ 305 $ - $ 689 $ - Cost of service revenues - - 12 - Research and development 137 - 201 - Selling and marketing 487 - 675 - General and administrative 87 - 116 - $ 1,016 $ - $ 1,693 $ - (a) Attributed to tax settlement with the Israeli Tax Authority





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (35,360 ) $ 954 $ (79,065 ) $ 15,527 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,399 2,151 13,565 7,096 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 4,339 7,855 22,500 25,423 Share-based compensation 5,215 4,164 22,649 15,133 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 373 2,899 1,820 1,279 Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities - - 10 (32 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (3,673 ) 69 (15,891 ) 1,782 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (2,501 ) (2,281 ) (8,635 ) (4,134 ) Inventory (2,437 ) (10,314 ) (29,004 ) (14,079 ) Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net 229 608 (2,918 ) 211 Deferred taxes 11,523 (198 ) 8,530 (2,064 ) Deposits and other long term assets (1,859 ) (34 ) (4,251 ) (110 ) Trade payables (9,068 ) 15,265 (26,948 ) 12,865 Employees and payroll accruals (2,222 ) 820 (7,674 ) 9,698 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 107 (6,318 ) (1,426 ) (21,668 ) Other payables and accrued expenses (8,873 ) (4,831 ) 7,190 5,648 Accrued severance pay, net 43 201 (237 ) 309 Other long - term liabilities 330 (496 ) 13 760 Loss (gain) from sale and disposal of property, plant and Equipment (142 ) - 425 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (39,577 ) 10,514 (99,347 ) 53,644 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment $ (5,776 ) $ (5,055 ) $ (18,042 ) $ (14,477 ) Investment in equity securities (193 ) (351 ) (820 ) (351 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (73 ) (130 ) (308 ) (130 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - 71 - Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired - - (14,654 ) (14,991 ) Investment in bank deposits 85,089 231,935 (265,865 ) 215,636 Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities - - 1,945 1,000 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 6,500 4,222 27,898 13,526 Investment in marketable securities (8,135 ) (66,148 ) (137,500 ) (110,458 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77,412 164,473 (407,275 ) 89,755 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance cost $ - $ 339,760 $ - $ 339,760 Exercise of employee stock options 159 709 619 4,850 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (90 ) (573 ) (951 ) (2,235 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 69 339,896 (332 ) 342,375 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,904 514,883 (506,954 ) 485,774 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 66,693 96,668 611,551 125,777 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 104,597 $ 611,551 $ 104,597 $ 611,551 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 1,692 2,461 1,692 2,461 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 5,248 2,641 6,792 3,572 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 408 4,171 7,585 5,688





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Revenues $ 83,293 $ 58,136 $ 66,791 $ 63,298 $ 66,123 $ 81,666 $ 86,669 $ 87,548 $ 271,518 $ 322,006 $ 193,331 GAAP Net Income (Loss) (5,197 ) (19,476 ) (19,032 ) (35,360 ) 5,099 5,602 3,872 954 (79,065 ) 15,527 (4,783 ) Taxes on income (tax benefits) 91 (1,099 ) (130 ) 23,703 75 821 266 (1,297 ) 22,565 (135 ) 1,552 Financial expenses (income) (1,799 ) (4,324 ) (2,207 ) (5,052 ) (2,065 ) (351 ) (219 ) 36 (13,382 ) (2,599 ) (3,498 ) Share-based compensation 5,298 5,481 6,655 5,215 3,072 3,827 4,070 4,164 22,649 15,133 10,036 Intangible assets amortization 419 790 770 564 304 304 369 433 2,543 1,410 812 Acquisition related expenses 512 - - - - - 194 766 512 960 648 Excess cost of product on acquired inventory - 369 294 - - - - - 663 - - Restructuring expenses - - 677 1,016 - - - - 1,693 - - Other - - - - - - - - - - 451 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (676 ) (18,259 ) (12,973 ) (9,914 ) 6,485 10,203 8,552 5,056 (41,822 ) 30,296 5,218 Depreciation 2,161 2,532 2,494 3,835 1,188 1,239 1,541 1,718 11,022 5,686 3,899 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,485 $ (15,727 ) $ (10,479 ) $ (6,079 ) $ 7,673 $ 11,442 $ 10,093 $ 6,774 $ (30,800 ) $ 35,982 $ 9,117 Warrants Impact 8,005 4,516 5,640 4,339 3,139 6,572 7,857 7,855 22,500 25,423 5,366 Adjusted EBITDA, ex. Warrants Impact $ 9,490 $ (11,211 ) $ (4,839 ) $ (1,740 ) $ 10,812 $ 18,014 $ 17,950 $ 14,629 $ (8,300 ) $ 61,405 $ 14,483



