Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

·21 min read
  • Fourth quarter revenues of $63.3 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million

  • Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $16.7 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $9.9 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $4.3 million

  • Solid peak season; Consumables and services revenues up for the fourth quarter and full year

  • Key 2023 focus areas include returning to profitability, successfully launching Apollo, and scaling KornitX

  • Long-term growth drivers firmly intact as supply chain turmoil in the textile industry continues

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, reported today results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“A solid peak season drove fourth quarter growth in consumables and services revenues,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is no doubt that 2022 was a very difficult year for us, our customers and the global fashion and textile industry. We took decisive actions throughout the year to adjust operations to reflect market conditions and are positioning ourselves to return to sustainable, profitable growth.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “In 2023 we will focus on three key areas including: returning to profitability; successfully launching the Apollo and scaling KornitX. We believe Kornit continues to be best positioned to lead the retail supply chain transformation of the fashion and textile industry, enabling us to meaningfully scale the business and achieve our long-term financial objectives.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Fourth Quarter Warrants Impact

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net of Warrants Impact

 

Warrants Impact

 

Net of Warrants Impact

 

Warrants Impact

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$63.3M

 

$4.3M

 

$87.5M

 

$7.9M

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

36.4%

 

4.1%

 

49.6%

 

4.1%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(15.7%)

 

7.4%

 

5.8%

 

7.8%

Non-GAAP Net Margin

(10.4%)

 

7.1%

 

7.3%

 

7.6%

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

($0.13)

 

$0.09

 

$0.13

 

$0.16

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the full-years 2022 and 2021, respectively:

Full-Year Warrants Impact

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net of Warrants Impact

 

Warrants Impact

 

Net of Warrants Impact

 

Warrants Impact

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$271.5M

 

$22.5M

 

$322.0M

 

$25.4M

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

38.2%

 

4.7%

 

48.2%

 

3.8%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(15.4%)

 

8.8%

 

9.4%

 

6.6%

Non-GAAP Net Margin

(12.0%)

 

8.6%

 

11.2%

 

6.5%

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

($0.65)

 

$0.45

 

$0.74

 

$0.52

"I am pleased to have a more active role with the Company and be part of this journey to transform the textile industry,” said Lauri Hanover, Kornit’s Chief Financial Officer. “In the fourth quarter, we started to realize benefits from the actions taken to adjust our business operations to the current market dynamics. We will continue to reallocate resources to higher ROI projects that further position the Company for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.3 million, net of $4.3 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $87.5 million, net of $7.9 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $35.4 million, or ($0.71) per basic share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, or ($0.13) per basic share, net of $0.09 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, net of $0.16 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the full-year 2022 was $271.5 million, net of $22.5 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $322.0 million, net of $25.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

  • GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $79.1 million, or ($1.58) per basic share, compared to net income of $15.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the full-year 2021.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the full-year 2022 was $32.6 million, or ($0.65) per basic share, net of $0.45 per basic share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $36.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, net of $0.52 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the full-year 2021.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenues to be in the range of $47 million to $52 million and adjusted EBITDA margin between -27% to -35% of revenue. The guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin includes the impact of the non-cash expense associated with the fair value of the Company’s warrants. Prior to this period, the Company had not included such impact in its guidance and has changed its prior practice to align better with its reported metrics.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1-809-406-247. The conference confirmation code is 13735879.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13735879. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “believes,” “should,” “intended,” “guidance,” “preliminary,” “future,” “planned,” or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration and severity of current adverse macro-economic headwinds being caused by supply-chain delays, inflationary pressures, and rising interest rates, which have been impacting, and may continue to impact, in an adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, in part due to the adverse impact on the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for its systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage its global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; and those additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022, and to be filed with the SEC in the coming weeks, respectively. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company’s quarterly and annual results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; acquisition related expenses; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and taxes attributed to tax settlement.

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph, as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

In order to enable investors to compare our Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial results for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2022 presented herein with our corresponding results for prior periods, the Company has included herein reconciliation tables of our GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA covering the following additional historical periods: each quarter of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021; and each of the years ended December 31, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Investor Contact:
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

104,597

 

$

611,551

Short-term bank deposit

 

 

275,033

 

 

9,168

Marketable securities

 

 

20,380

 

 

28,116

Trade receivables, net

 

 

67,360

 

 

49,797

Inventory

 

 

89,415

 

 

63,017

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

 

22,054

 

 

13,694

Total current assets

 

 

578,839

 

 

775,343

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Marketable securities

 

$

245,970

 

$

149,269

Deposits and other long-term assets

 

 

5,927

 

 

856

Severance pay fund

 

 

274

 

 

357

Deferred taxes

 

 

-

 

 

9,339

Property,plant and equipment, net

 

 

60,463

 

 

45,046

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

27,139

 

 

25,155

Intangible assets, net

 

 

9,890

 

 

10,063

Goodwill

 

 

29,164

 

 

25,447

Total long-term assets

 

 

378,827

 

 

265,532

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

957,666

 

$

1,040,875

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

14,833

 

$

46,448

Employees and payroll accruals

 

 

14,255

 

 

22,482

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

 

5,701

 

 

5,401

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

4,989

 

 

5,058

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

 

25,592

 

 

17,287

Total current liabilities

 

 

65,370

 

 

96,676

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Accrued severance pay

 

$

1,223

 

$

1,543

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

21,035

 

 

21,900

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,216

 

 

1,203

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

23,474

 

 

24,646

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

868,822

 

 

919,553

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

957,666

 

$

1,040,875

 

 

 

 

 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

$

49,795

 

 

$

75,955

 

 

$

222,502

 

 

$

282,637

 

Services

 

13,503

 

 

 

11,593

 

 

 

49,016

 

 

 

39,369

 

Total revenues

 

63,298

 

 

 

87,548

 

 

 

271,518

 

 

 

322,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

29,026

 

 

 

34,273

 

 

 

125,935

 

 

 

132,730

 

Services

 

12,923

 

 

 

10,888

 

 

 

49,083

 

 

 

37,365

 

Total cost of revenues

 

41,949

 

 

 

45,161

 

 

 

175,018

 

 

 

170,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

21,349

 

 

 

42,387

 

 

 

96,500

 

 

 

151,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

13,251

 

 

 

12,993

 

 

 

56,026

 

 

 

43,729

 

Sales and marketing

 

16,150

 

 

 

18,036

 

 

 

71,067

 

 

 

58,752

 

General and administrative

 

8,657

 

 

 

11,665

 

 

 

39,289

 

 

 

36,637

 

Total operating expenses

 

38,058

 

 

 

42,694

 

 

 

166,382

 

 

 

139,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(16,709

)

 

 

(307

)

 

 

(69,882

)

 

 

12,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial income (expenses), net

 

5,052

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

13,382

 

 

 

2,599

 

Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefits)

 

(11,657

)

 

 

(343

)

 

 

(56,500

)

 

 

15,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes on income (tax benefits)

 

23,703

 

 

 

(1,297

)

 

 

22,565

 

 

 

(135

)

Net income (loss)

 

(35,360

)

 

 

954

 

 

 

(79,065

)

 

 

15,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.71

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(1.58

)

 

$

0.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

used in computing basic net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

income (loss) per share

 

49,913,898

 

 

 

47,778,868

 

 

 

50,104,342

 

 

 

47,079,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

(0.71

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

(1.58

)

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

used in computing diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

net income (loss) per share

 

49,913,898

 

 

 

48,926,240

 

 

 

50,104,342

 

 

 

48,600,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

63,298

 

 

$

87,548

 

 

 

 

$

271,518

 

 

$

322,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenues

$

41,949

 

 

$

45,161

 

 

 

 

$

175,018

 

 

$

170,095

 

Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)

 

(543

)

 

 

(355

)

 

 

 

 

(2,185

)

 

 

(1,355

)

Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)

 

(408

)

 

 

(355

)

 

 

 

 

(1,676

)

 

 

(1,105

)

Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)

 

(266

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

 

 

(1,402

)

 

 

(337

)

Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (3)

 

(160

)

 

 

(160

)

 

 

 

 

(640

)

 

 

(640

)

Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

(663

)

 

 

-

 

Restructuring expenses (4)

 

(305

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

(701

)

 

 

-

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$

40,267

 

 

$

44,115

 

 

 

 

$

167,751

 

 

$

166,658

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

21,349

 

 

$

42,387

 

 

 

 

$

96,500

 

 

$

151,911

 

Gross profit adjustments

 

1,682

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

 

 

7,267

 

 

 

3,437

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

23,031

 

 

$

43,433

 

 

 

 

$

103,767

 

 

$

155,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

38,058

 

 

$

42,694

 

 

 

 

$

166,382

 

 

$

139,118

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

(4,264

)

 

 

(3,454

)

 

 

 

 

(18,788

)

 

 

(12,673

)

Acquisition related expenses (2)

 

-

 

 

 

(766

)

 

 

 

 

(512

)

 

 

(960

)

Intangible assets amortization (3)

 

(138

)

 

 

(97

)

 

 

 

 

(501

)

 

 

(433

)

Restructuring expenses

 

(711

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

(992

)

 

 

-

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

32,945

 

 

$

38,377

 

 

 

 

$

145,589

 

 

$

125,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Financial income, net

$

5,052

 

 

$

(36

)

 

 

 

$

13,382

 

 

$

2,599

 

Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842

 

285

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

 

 

(3,123

)

 

 

336

 

Non-GAAP Financial income , net

$

5,337

 

 

$

602

 

 

 

 

$

10,259

 

 

$

2,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)

$

23,703

 

 

$

(1,297

)

 

 

 

$

22,565

 

 

$

(135

)

Non-cash deferred tax income (expenses)

 

(10,234

)

 

 

581

 

 

 

 

 

(10,014

)

 

 

(2,733

)

Non-recurring tax payment (a)

 

(11,485

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

(11,485

)

 

 

-

 

Non-GAAP Taxes on income (tax benefit)

$

1,984

 

 

$

(716

)

 

 

 

$

1,066

 

 

$

(2,868

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(35,360

)

 

$

954

 

 

 

 

$

(79,065

)

 

$

15,527

 

Share-based compensation (1)

 

5,215

 

 

 

4,164

 

 

 

 

 

22,649

 

 

 

15,133

 

Acquisition related expenses (2)

 

-

 

 

 

766

 

 

 

 

 

512

 

 

 

960

 

Intangible assets amortization (3)

 

564

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

 

 

2,543

 

 

 

1,410

 

Restructuring expenses (4)

 

1,016

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

1,693

 

 

 

-

 

Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (2)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

-

 

Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842

 

285

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

 

 

(3,123

)

 

 

336

 

Non-cash deferred tax expenses (income)

 

10,234

 

 

 

(581

)

 

 

 

 

10,014

 

 

 

2,733

 

Non-recurring tax payment (a)

 

11,485

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

11,485

 

 

 

-

 

Non-GAAP net income (Loss)

$

(6,561

)

 

$

6,374

 

 

 

 

$

(32,629

)

 

$

36,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.71

)

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

$

(1.58

)

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

 

 

$

(0.65

)

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

 

49,913,898

 

 

 

48,926,240

 

 

 

 

 

50,104,342

 

 

 

48,600,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share

 

49,913,898

 

 

 

49,163,475

 

 

 

 

 

50,104,342

 

 

 

48,836,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues

$

543

 

 

$

355

 

 

 

 

$

2,185

 

 

$

1,355

 

 

Cost of service revenues

 

408

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

1,105

 

 

Research and development

 

1,340

 

 

 

875

 

 

 

 

 

5,312

 

 

 

2,685

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

1,693

 

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

 

 

7,361

 

 

 

5,005

 

 

General and administrative

 

1,231

 

 

 

1,225

 

 

 

 

 

6,115

 

 

 

4,983

 

 

 

$

5,215

 

 

$

4,164

 

 

 

 

$

22,649

 

 

$

15,133

 

(2) Acquisition related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

-

 

 

General and administrative

$

-

 

 

$

766

 

 

 

 

$

512

 

 

$

960

 

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

766

 

 

 

 

$

1,175

 

 

$

960

 

(3) Intangible assets amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues

$

266

 

 

$

176

 

 

 

 

$

1,402

 

 

$

337

 

 

Cost of service revenues

 

160

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

640

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

138

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

 

501

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

$

564

 

 

$

433

 

 

 

 

$

2,543

 

 

$

1,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues

$

305

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

689

 

 

$

-

 

 

Cost of service revenues

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

-

 

 

Research and development

 

137

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

-

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

487

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

-

 

 

General and administrative

 

87

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

$

1,016

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

$

1,693

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

Attributed to tax settlement with the Israeli Tax Authority


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(35,360

)

 

$

954

 

 

$

(79,065

)

 

$

15,527

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,399

 

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

13,565

 

 

 

7,096

 

Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues

 

4,339

 

 

 

7,855

 

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

25,423

 

Share-based compensation

 

5,215

 

 

 

4,164

 

 

 

22,649

 

 

 

15,133

 

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

 

373

 

 

 

2,899

 

 

 

1,820

 

 

 

1,279

 

Realized gain on sale and redemption of marketable securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(32

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables, net

 

(3,673

)

 

 

69

 

 

 

(15,891

)

 

 

1,782

 

Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

 

(2,501

)

 

 

(2,281

)

 

 

(8,635

)

 

 

(4,134

)

Inventory

 

(2,437

)

 

 

(10,314

)

 

 

(29,004

)

 

 

(14,079

)

Operating leases right-of-use assets and liabilities, net

 

229

 

 

 

608

 

 

 

(2,918

)

 

 

211

 

Deferred taxes

 

11,523

 

 

 

(198

)

 

 

8,530

 

 

 

(2,064

)

Deposits and other long term assets

 

(1,859

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(4,251

)

 

 

(110

)

Trade payables

 

(9,068

)

 

 

15,265

 

 

 

(26,948

)

 

 

12,865

 

Employees and payroll accruals

 

(2,222

)

 

 

820

 

 

 

(7,674

)

 

 

9,698

 

Deferred revenues and advances from customers

 

107

 

 

 

(6,318

)

 

 

(1,426

)

 

 

(21,668

)

Other payables and accrued expenses

 

(8,873

)

 

 

(4,831

)

 

 

7,190

 

 

 

5,648

 

Accrued severance pay, net

 

43

 

 

 

201

 

 

 

(237

)

 

 

309

 

Other long - term liabilities

 

330

 

 

 

(496

)

 

 

13

 

 

 

760

 

Loss (gain) from sale and disposal of property, plant and Equipment

 

(142

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

425

 

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(39,577

)

 

 

10,514

 

 

 

(99,347

)

 

 

53,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$

(5,776

)

 

$

(5,055

)

 

$

(18,042

)

 

$

(14,477

)

Investment in equity securities

 

(193

)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

(820

)

 

 

(351

)

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

(73

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(308

)

 

 

(130

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

-

 

Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(14,654

)

 

 

(14,991

)

Investment in bank deposits

 

85,089

 

 

 

231,935

 

 

 

(265,865

)

 

 

215,636

 

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

1,000

 

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities

 

6,500

 

 

 

4,222

 

 

 

27,898

 

 

 

13,526

 

Investment in marketable securities

 

(8,135

)

 

 

(66,148

)

 

 

(137,500

)

 

 

(110,458

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

77,412

 

 

 

164,473

 

 

 

(407,275

)

 

 

89,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from public offering, net of issuance cost

$

-

 

 

$

339,760

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

339,760

 

Exercise of employee stock options

 

159

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

619

 

 

 

4,850

 

Payments related to shares withheld for taxes

 

(90

)

 

 

(573

)

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(2,235

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

69

 

 

 

339,896

 

 

 

(332

)

 

 

342,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

37,904

 

 

 

514,883

 

 

 

(506,954

)

 

 

485,774

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

66,693

 

 

 

96,668

 

 

 

611,551

 

 

 

125,777

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

104,597

 

 

$

611,551

 

 

$

104,597

 

 

$

611,551

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment on credit

 

1,692

 

 

 

2,461

 

 

 

1,692

 

 

 

2,461

 

Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment

 

5,248

 

 

 

2,641

 

 

 

6,792

 

 

 

3,572

 

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

 

408

 

 

 

4,171

 

 

 

7,585

 

 

 

5,688

 


KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

June 30,

 

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Revenues

$

83,293

 

 

$

58,136

 

 

$

66,791

 

 

$

63,298

 

 

$

66,123

 

 

$

81,666

 

 

$

86,669

 

 

$

87,548

 

 

$

271,518

 

 

$

322,006

 

 

$

193,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

 

(5,197

)

 

 

(19,476

)

 

 

(19,032

)

 

 

(35,360

)

 

 

5,099

 

 

 

5,602

 

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

954

 

 

 

(79,065

)

 

 

15,527

 

 

 

(4,783

)

Taxes on income (tax benefits)

 

91

 

 

 

(1,099

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

23,703

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

821

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

(1,297

)

 

 

22,565

 

 

 

(135

)

 

 

1,552

 

Financial expenses (income)

 

(1,799

)

 

 

(4,324

)

 

 

(2,207

)

 

 

(5,052

)

 

 

(2,065

)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

(219

)

 

 

36

 

 

 

(13,382

)

 

 

(2,599

)

 

 

(3,498

)

Share-based compensation

 

5,298

 

 

 

5,481

 

 

 

6,655

 

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

3,827

 

 

 

4,070

 

 

 

4,164

 

 

 

22,649

 

 

 

15,133

 

 

 

10,036

 

Intangible assets amortization

 

419

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

304

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

2,543

 

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

812

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

512

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

766

 

 

 

512

 

 

 

960

 

 

 

648

 

Excess cost of product on acquired inventory

 

-

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Restructuring expenses

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

677

 

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,693

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

451

 

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

 

(676

)

 

 

(18,259

)

 

 

(12,973

)

 

 

(9,914

)

 

 

6,485

 

 

 

10,203

 

 

 

8,552

 

 

 

5,056

 

 

 

(41,822

)

 

 

30,296

 

 

 

5,218

 

Depreciation

 

2,161

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

 

2,494

 

 

 

3,835

 

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

1,541

 

 

 

1,718

 

 

 

11,022

 

 

 

5,686

 

 

 

3,899

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,485

 

 

$

(15,727

)

 

$

(10,479

)

 

$

(6,079

)

 

$

7,673

 

 

$

11,442

 

 

$

10,093

 

 

$

6,774

 

 

$

(30,800

)

 

$

35,982

 

 

$

9,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrants Impact

 

8,005

 

 

 

4,516

 

 

 

5,640

 

 

 

4,339

 

 

 

3,139

 

 

 

6,572

 

 

 

7,857

 

 

 

7,855

 

 

 

22,500

 

 

 

25,423

 

 

 

5,366

 

Adjusted EBITDA, ex. Warrants Impact

$

9,490

 

 

$

(11,211

)

 

$

(4,839

)

 

$

(1,740

)

 

$

10,812

 

 

$

18,014

 

 

$

17,950

 

 

$

14,629

 

 

$

(8,300

)

 

$

61,405

 

 

$

14,483

 


