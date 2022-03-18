Kornbread says she won't return for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

Joey Nolfi
·2 min read

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté has let the spirit of competition on RuPaul's Drag Race go.

The season 14 breakout, who left the ongoing contest due to an ankle injury she sustained on set, announced Friday morning that, despite fan speculation to the contrary, she won't be back on the Emmy-winning VH1 series for season 15.

"My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING. Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race," she tweeted, explaining that she also won't appear on an All Stars edition as an alternative. "Great things ahead! I love and appreciate you all for the support. Let's make magic!"

Circumstances surrounding Kornbread's season 15 announcement weren't immediately clear, but EW has reached out to representatives for more information.

In addition to her show-stopping performances (and her incredible Merle Ginsberg milk carton prop), Kornbread made her-story on Drag Race season 14 as part of the largest cast of trans women to compete on the show at one time. She publicly came out as trans prior to the show's current run on VH1, joining fellow trans contestants Kerri Colby, Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie, and Willow Pill — the latter three of whom came out in emotional statements throughout season 14's broadcast.

In addition to her time on Drag Race, Kornbread is also an accomplished actress, with EW confirming Tuesday that she'll appear alongside fellow show alums Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall in the upcoming Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2 as a drag version of Kathy Najimy's Mary Sanderson, with Ginger and Kahmora portraying drag versions of Bette Midler's Winifred and Sarah Jessica Parker's Sarah, respectively.

Kornbread
Kornbread

VH1 Kornbread says she won't return to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15.

"I've been running around doing shows ... I want to complete my journey into transitioning, and I want to go into full-time acting. That's what I came to L.A. for, and drag just happened to happen, which is the greatest thing to happen to me besides discovering my self-identity," Kornbread previously told EW in her season 14 exit interview. "I ain't stopping here; I'm going to still act a fool on Twitter. I got nothing but time, now!"

