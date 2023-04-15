Kornbread returns to present RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Miss Congeniality winner

Just as Mistress Isabelle Brooks wished, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx had a blessed night at the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 finale.

The Southern diva won the title of Miss Congeniality and a $10,000 prize during Friday's night's grand finale, after finishing season 15 in eighth place overall.

Drag Race Kornbread

vh1 Willow Pill, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, and Kornbread at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale

Season 14's Miss Congeniality, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, returned to the finale stage dressed as a glamorous lioness, complete with face prosthetics, alongside her bestie, season 14 winner Willow Pill. The Hocus Pocus 2 actress performed a hilarious rap honoring each of the current season queens before presenting Malaysia with the title, which was determined by a vote among the season 15 contestants.

She’s in her congenial era! 💅 Condragulations to our Season 15 Miss Congeniality! 👏 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yqdZnqh29a — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

"In a season full of eras, I guess I'm finally in my Congenial Era," Malaysia replied after being given the title.

Malaysia wasn't the only one to walk away with a cash prize as Kornbread also announced each season 15 queen was getting a $2,000 tip courtesy of Olay Body, for which she is a brand spokesperson.

Malaysia served memorable TV moments throughout season 15, including tussling with both Mistress and Marcia Marcia Marcia, as well as opening up about her emotional journey growing up as a gay child in a religious community.

"Just like sisters in real life, you know, you fight, you argue, but at the end of the day, you just cannot live without that person," Malaysia previously told EW's Quick Drag podcast of her close relationship to Mistress. "That's just kinda how me and Mistress' dynamic is. And I think coming to the competition in such a high stress environment of being in a competition and everybody wanting to win, you kind of find those people that you can relate to the most. And I think that our background and drag is most relatable compared to some of the other girls. So I think immediately she was drawn to me. I was not drawn to her. Let's just put that out there," she joked.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage Malaysia Babydoll Foxx's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 finale look

Malaysia's Miss Congeniality victory marks the fourth consecutive year that a queen of color has won the title, beginning with Heidi N Closet (season 12), Lala Ri (season 13), and Kornbread last year, with recent Miss C champions going on to star in ads that aired during commercial breaks of the following season's episodes.

Other Miss Congeniality winners throughout Drag Race her-story include Nina Flowers (season 1), Pandora Boxx (season 2), Yara Sofia (season 3), Latrice Royale (season 4), Ivy Winters (season 5), BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Katya (season 7), Cynthia Lee Fontaine (season 8), Valentina (season 9), Monét X Change (season 10), and Nina West (season 11).

It’s @kornbreadTMFS on the track! 💿 Give it up for our reigning Miss Congeniality! 🦁✨ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/KkJYpSh7Of — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 15, 2023

Watch Kornbread's presentation above.

