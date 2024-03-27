Korn Announces Massive 2024 North American Tour to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Their Iconic Debut Album

The nu metal band's self-titled, debut studio album turns 30 this October

Daniel Knighton/Getty Jonathan Davis of Korn performing at North Island Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 2, 2019 in Chula Vista, California

Korn is hitting the road in celebration of a huge milestone.

On Tuesday, the legendary nu metal band announced that they're setting out on a massive North American tour in 2024 to coincide with their self-titled, debut studio album turning 30 on Oct. 11.

The group will be playing 25 dates at arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the fall. They'll also be bringing along fellow metal stars on the road, including the Grammy-nominated French group Gojira and Canada's Spiritbox.



The "Freak on a Leash" band will kick off their live dates on Sept. 12 with a show in Tampa, Florida. They'll make stops in major cities like Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Phoenix and Houston, before eventually wrapping up with a final show in St. Paul, Minnesota on Oct. 27.

Paul Archuleta/WireImage Korn performing at at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Oct. 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Related: Twenty One Pilots Announce 'Clancy' World Tour, Share New Single 'Next Semester'

The Grammy winners confirmed their string of shows several weeks after they announced a special, 30th anniversary show. At the time, the group — fronted by Jonathan Davis — revealed that they were playing a single concert at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on Oct. 5.

Korn took to social media to tease the gig with a trailer featuring footage from some of their most iconic music videos dating back to the '90s to get fans excited and show how far they've come. They also revealed that the show would feature an A-list lineup of supporting talent, including Evanescence, Daron Malakian, Scars On Broadway, Vended, as well as their tourmates Gojira and Spiritbox.

"Celebrating 30 years of #KORN," the "Coming Undone" group wrote in the caption. "Join us at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for this historic, once in a lifetime event."

Fans proceeded to sell out the L.A. anniversary show, shortly after it was announced.

Korn was originally formed in 1993 by Davis, 53, guitarists Brian "Head" Welch and James "Munky" Shaffer, bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu and drummer David Silveria — all of whom remain in the band's lineup today, save for Silveria, who was eventually replaced by Ray Luzier.

Story continues

One year after their formation, the California-bred band released their debut studio album, which featured songs like "Blind" and "Need To" and helped to pioneer the nu metal genre. Although the rockers found more commercial success with their sophomore release, 1996's Life Is Peachy, their debut established them as sonic purveyors and inspired a handful of other acts who followed and exuded a similar heavy, hip-hop-inspired rock sound.

Live Nation Korn 2024 North American tour poster

Related: Summer Music Festivals 2024: Performers, Dates, Locations and Everything You Need to Know

Korn last released a full-length LP with 2022's Requiem, their 14th studio effort. The project debuted at 14 on the Billboard 200.

The "Falling Away from Me" band is hitting the road shortly after Welch, 53, founded Atlantic Behavioral Health, a treatment center that provides intensive outpatient treatment in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In late 2023, the musician announced he was launching the facility — which addresses anxiety, depression, and various mental health disorders through individual and group therapy and medication management in an outpatient program — due to his own experiences dealing with depression.

Tickets for Korn's 2024 tour will kick off with a presale for Citi cardmembers, running now until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The artist presale also began today, which fans can gain access to on the band's website.

General ticket sales commence on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

See the full list of Korn's 2024 North American tour dates below.

Thu Sep 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 23 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 27 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Wed Oct 02 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thu Oct 10 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sat Oct 12 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Wed Oct 16 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 20 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Oct 21 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Oct 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.