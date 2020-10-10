KoreTrak Watch: Affordable Smart Fitness Activity Tracker is Here

How Does KoreTrak Work?

KoreTrak Features

Clifton, NJ , Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreTrak is a fitness tracker that tracks steps, sleep, activity, smartphone notifications, and more. Billed as the most affordable smart body fitness tracker under $100, the no-fuss single-touch KoreTrak watch gives users vital health and fitness monitoring at a glance for a fraction of the price of other big name brand models.

You wear KoreTrak daily, then get valuable insight into your daily health and activity. KoreTrak is exclusively available online through YourKoreTrak.com, where it’s priced around $50.

How does KoreTrak compare to other smartwatches and fitness trackers? How does KoreTrak work? Should you buy this fitness tracker? Find out everything you need to know about KoreTrak today in our review.

What is KoreTrak?

KoreTrak is a fitness tracking smartwatch available through YourKoreTrak.com. The smartwatch works similarly to other devices: it tracks steps, sleep, heart activity, and more.

The fitness tracker market has never been more crowded. Today, there are hundreds of fitness trackers ranging from $20 to $200. Some fitness trackers are rugged and waterproof, while others are cheap and basic. Some are fitted with dozens of on-board sensors, while others rely on your phone for most of the processing.

KoreTrak seems to be a low-end fitness tracker marketed at a slightly higher price range than competing devices. At $50 plus shipping, the fitness tracker is more expensive than budget options, although it offers similar features. You can buy FitBit fitness trackers around this price range, and KoreTrak doesn’t have nearly the brand recognition of FitBit and other leading fitness tracker companies.

Let’s take a closer look at how KoreTrak works.

Most fitness trackers at this price range use a similar system. It’s rare for a sub-$100 fitness tracker to have onboard GPS capabilities. Most fitness trackers borrow your phone’s GPS signal.

