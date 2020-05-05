Korem Continues to Strengthen its Presence in North America with the Transition of Software and Data Solutions Operations in Canada from Syncsort

QUEBEC CITY, May 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Korem, the leading North American geospatial expert shop, announced an expanded relationship with Syncsort, which now includes directly managing its location intelligence, customer information management, and data business in Canada as of April 1, 2020. This transition is an exciting milestone for Korem, as it celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and is embarking on an aggressive five-year growth plan.

Logo: Korem (CNW Group/Korem inc.)

"We already have a strong customer base in Canada and a very good reputation. This will contribute to strengthening our position across Canada," said Jean-Sébastien Guy, President of Korem. "As a leader in the geospatial industry, it is extremely important that we continue to offer the best selection of solutions, highest level of support, professional services and product expertise to our customers. This announcement provides Korem with the opportunity to continue to grow our footprint and really position ourselves as the market leader in North America."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Late last year, Syncsort acquired the Pitney Bowes Software & Data business, combining two best-in-class portfolios in location intelligence, data enrichment, customer information management and engagement solutions with powerful data integration and optimization software.

"With our new combined organization, we had a unique opportunity to reassess how we can best optimize our business operations and ensure the highest level of support for all of our customers," said Shannon McWilliams, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Syncsort. " For over 20 years, Korem has been one of our trusted partners, and we are confident their deep expertise in geospatial solutions and proven local capabilities will deliver enhanced value to our customers in Canada."

ABOUT SYNCSORT

At Syncsort, we organize data everywhere to keep the world working. With the closing of the Pitney Bowes software and data business acquisition in December 2019, we now offer powerful data integration and optimization software alongside best-in-class location intelligence, data enrichment, customer information management and engagement solutions. Together, we form a data management software powerhouse serving more than 12,000 leading enterprises, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Learn more at www.syncsort.com.

Story continues

ABOUT KOREM

Korem is a leading reseller of geospatial data and software in North America. We combine a great knowledge of geospatial technologies, with a unique strategic location intelligence advisory. We enable our clients to make more informed decisions, save time, reduce their costs and manage the risks associated with the process of purchasing and integrating geospatial data and software. Korem's greatest strength lies in the neutrality of its experts and this distinctive element has allowed the company to gain the trust of large organizations which, year after year, choose Korem for the integration and development of their geospatial projects. Learn more at www.korem.com.

Korem Continues to Strengthen its Presence in North America with the Transition of Software and Data Solutions Operations in Canada from Syncsort (CNW Group/Korem inc.)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korem-continues-to-strengthen-its-presence-in-north-america-with-the-transition-of-software-and-data-solutions-operations-in-canada-from-syncsort-301051976.html

SOURCE Korem inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/05/c2989.html