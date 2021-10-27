KoreConX's KoreChain Infrastructure Leveraged by SEC-Qualified Companies Raising Capital

The KoreConX All-In-One Platform is the first to market with a fully compliant blockchain technology (KoreChain) to connect investors, companies, broker-dealers, secondary market ATS, and all stakeholders to the private capital markets

KoreConX

KoreConX

KoreConX

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX's Infrastructure of Trust launched in 2016 is a cornerstone of the private market's capital-raising ecosystem, designed to reduce friction in every aspect of raising capital and managing large numbers of investors. Today marks a major milestone in the private markets, with KoreConX as the only company to see its technology, which is based on a permissioned blockchain, to be used by companies that have been "qualified by the SEC," which is a first for the blockchain.

Companies that use the Infrastructure of Trust can have the assurance of working with a technology that other companies have used and received qualification by the SEC. The technology also includes regulated connected services such as a registered SEC-Transfer Agent, FINRA broker-dealer, and FINRA & SEC registered Secondary Market ATS.

The KoreChain infrastructure provides an end-to-end solution for the private markets to ensure that a company offering its digital securities, security tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFT) or stablecoins is fully compliant.

KoreConX's End-To-End RegA+ solution allows companies raising capital to manage the full life cycle of their offering. The All-In-One platform provides complete overview from pre-during-post raise including shareholder management, monetization of investments and other features to meet compliance requirements.

These solutions are provided on a decentralized permissioned-based blockchain infrastructure technology. This permissioned-based blockchain, KoreChain, is being used by companies that have had offerings qualified with the SEC and also provides a roadmap for companies that want to issue digital securities, non-fungible tokens, and stablecoins.

Story continues

To complement all the solutions that KoreConX offers, the ecosystem includes KorePartners with expertise in fields related to RegA+ like securities lawyers, FINRA broker-dealers, auditors, escrow, SEC transfers agents and investor acquisition firms.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets, and now secondary markets. Additionally, investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms all leverage our eco-system solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual deal rooms for raising capital. The All-In-One platform manages the full life cycle of digital securities, including their issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship.

Media Contact:

KoreConX

Carolina Casimiro

carolina@koreconx.com

Related Images













Image 1: KoreConX









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



