KoreConX Onboards Arcview Capital to Strengthen Cannabis Ecosystem

The arrival of Arcview Capital as a new KorePartner opens new possibilities for the promising cannabis sector. Companies raising capital or investors can now rely on technology, market leadership and security to operate in this area

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX unveils a new partnership that connects the technology available inside the KoreConx All-In-One Platform with the broker-dealer expertise provided by Arcview Capital in the cannabis industry.

It is known that President Biden discussed marijuana matters at Labor Day meetings. Some reasons for that may be found among some interesting numbers: according to Cannabis Business Times, annual global cannabis sales will grow from $30 billion in 2021 to $57 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 13%. In the United States, cannabis sales will grow from $25 billion in 2021 to $42 billion in 2026, which will make up 75% of total global cannabis sales.

Oscar Jofre, CEO and co-founder of KoreConX, is excited to see the expanding possibilities: "It is time to take this discussion - and the companies around it - to another level. Whether we are debating medical or adult use, there is a market with great opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs and researchers," says Oscar Jofre.

Brian MacDonald, Managing Director at Arcview Capital, is thrilled to be part of this new blockchain-based reliable ecosystem as a new KorePartner. "As broker-dealers, it is more than fundamental that we can partner with important players like KoreConX. We share the same beliefs, same market understanding, and we are happy to witness the creation of more jobs, more research, and the empowerment of startups, making our economy stronger and more solid."

Cannabis companies can use the exemptions from the JOBS Act to raise money using either Regulation A (RegA+), which enables companies to raise up to $75 million every 12 months, or $5 million through Regulation CF (RegCF). This is a special opportunity for this sector, considering that non-accredited investors, such as brand advocates, can become shareholders and partners of companies they support.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX offers the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual dealrooms for raising capital.

About Arcview Capital

Arcview Capital is an independent broker-dealer focused primarily on the ever-evolving cannabis industry. The firm helps companies raise capital while simultaneously providing the opportunity for institutions and individuals to invest into private companies and funds. Arcview Capital is an integral part of The Arcview Group ecosystem. The Arcview Group is an ecosystem of financial and consulting services and has been a trusted global leader for over 12 years. For more information, visit www.arcviewcapital.com.



Contact Information:

Rafael Gonçalves

Communications Manager

rafael@koreconx.com



