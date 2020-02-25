‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung targeting summer return following eye surgery

Chan Sung Jung - Korean Zombie

“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, will be out of action until at least this summer because of an upcoming eye surgery.

The veteran UFC featherweight contender previously revealed that he had been dealing with double vision as recently as his TKO win over Frankie Edgar in December, although he received conflicting diagnoses from doctors in South Korea and the United States.

Jung eventually opted to side with the doctors in the U.S., who advised him to undergo surgery on his eyes to help improve his vision going forward. He is expected to have the surgery in Phoenix, Ariz. in the coming weeks.

“Finally, I decided to get the surgery done in Phoenix soon,” Jung told MMAJunkie. “I am sure I will be able to get back to the cage around July or August because the surgeon says it is not a big surgery.”

While Jung is expected to make a full recovery, he will be out of action until at least the summer.

In the meantime, the featherweight division will get moving again in June with current champion Alexander Volkanovski expected to defend his title in the main event at UFC 251 from Perth, Australia.

While no opponent has been announced yet, Volkanovski has been rumored for a fight against former champion Max Holloway. Volkanovski defeated Holloway last year to claim the title, but UFC president Dana White has been pushing for an automatic rematch ever since.

When Jung is finally ready to return, he may find himself staring at a potential No. 1 contender’s fight to then face the winner later this year. Before that can happen, Jung will undergo his eye surgery to repair his vision and then he’ll begin looking ahead towards his next opponent.