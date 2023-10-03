Korean restaurant chain opening fifth KC area location, this one in Johnson County

Ohio-based Bibibop Asian Grill, a Korean restaurant serving rice and noodle bowls, is opening another Johnson County location — this time in Shawnee.

The fast casual chain is taking over a former Chipotle at 22235 W. 66th St. (Chipotle now has a larger space nearby at 22410 W. 66th St.) Yessi Spring, catering coordinator for Bibibop, said the spot will open late this year or early 2024.

Bibibop’s newest space will also have a pickup window for online orders.

Everything on the restaurant’s menu is gluten free.

“We try to shoot for that healthy-style and well-being,” Spring said.

Bibibop opened its first Kansas City area location in Waldo at 505 W. 75th St. in 2019. The next few years saw three more locations open: in Overland Park at 11875 W. 95th St. and 6455 W. 135th St., then in Lee’s Summit at 2050 N.W. Lowenstein Drive.

Founded by Seoul native Charley Shin, the restaurant serves rice or noodle-based bowls. Customers then add toppings — bean sprouts, potatoes, cheese, kale — sauce and meat.

“It’s infinite, the way you can make your bowl,” Spring said.