This Korean Glass Skin Mist Is My Secret to Keeping My Dry, Dull Face Dewy All Day

It’s a must-have for refreshing makeup.

Peach & Lily / InStyle

I’m endlessly seeking skincare products that promise to deliver glass skin. The Korean beauty concept, though once a trend, has since solidified itself in the skincare lexicon — and understandably so. After all, who among us isn’t partial to plump, glossy, skin; skin that appears virtually poreless, hydrated, and so luminous, it resembles a pane of glass?

I’ve found promise in the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum, a quenching, pore-whittling liquid designed specifically to deliver the smooth, quenched complexion that defines the Korean beauty phenomenon. Recently, I learned of another glass skin secret, also hailing from the Korean skincare brand: The Glass Skin Veil Mist.

Peach & Lily

$31 at howl.me

The Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist is a highly hydrating facial spray that delivers an instant dose of dewiness; true to its title, the formula creates the covetable quenched, glass-like glow in seconds, whenever you so please. Ideal for all skin types, including oily and ultra-sensitive, the mist is free of artificial fragrance and other potential irritants. Instead, it soothes on contact, and has even garnered a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association.

Cucumber water stars as the key hydrator, and delivers a soothing, cooling feel that’s immensely refreshing and vaguely spalike. Reishi mushroom, a lesser-known moisturizer, doubles down on hydration while simultaneously fighting inflammation.

The mist is notably versatile: I use it as an extra layer of hydration prior to my serums and moisturizer in the morning, or after makeup to set my look and give my skin a glassy finish. Most frequently, it’s a savior for the tight, dry-skin feel that tends to creep up around midday: One quick spray envelopes my complexion in calming comfort, and delivers a dewiness resemblant of skin freshly moisturized. The texture, a weightless cloud the brand a “fine fog,” also refreshes stale foundation and gives it a freshly applied sheen. For these reasons, it’s become a permanent fixture on my desk.

Story continues

Shoppers share my sentiment for the glass skin spray. One says it delivers a “luscious and hydrated” look, while making them feel “fresh and awake.” According to another, it makes skin “dewy,” while yet another fan, whose “aging skin” has depleted the “glow” of youth, says the mist “brings [it] back and then some.”

Shop the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist for $31. IMO, it’s a small price to pay for instant glass skin whenever you please.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.