Korean Film Geek Documentary ‘Yellow Door’ Among Early Winners, as Busan Film Festival Announces Vision Awards

“Solids by the Seashore,” “The Berefts” and “House of the Seasons” were all multiple winners of the Vision Awards at the Busan International Film Festival on Thursday evening.

Another winner was “Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club,” a documentary celebrating Korea’s early cinephiles, who include “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho.



The Vision Awards precede the main New Currents Competition and the Jiseok Competition prizes which will be presented on Saturday at the festival’s closing ceremony.



Busan 2023 Vision Awards



FIPRESCI Award

“That Summer’s Lie” Dir. Sohn Hyun-lok.



NETPAC Award

“Solids by the Seashore” Dir. Patiparn Boontarig.



LG OLED New Currents Award

“Solids by the Seashore” Dir. Patiparn Boontarig.



LG OLED Vision Award

“The Berefts” Dir. Jeong Beom, Hur Jang.



DGK Plus M Award (joint winners)

“Work to Do” Dir. Park Hong-jun,

“Isle of Snakes” Dir. Kim Eu-min.



CGV Award

“Concerning My Daughter” Dir. Lee Mirang.



KBS Independent Film Award

“House of the Seasons” Dir. Oh Jung-min.



CGK Award

“House of the Seasons” Cinematographer Lee Jinkeun.



Critic b Award

“Last Summer” Dir. Choi Seung-woo.

Aurora Media Award (joint winners)

“House of the Seasons” Dir. Oh Jung-min.

“FAQ” Dir. Kim Da-min.



Watcha Short Award (joint winners)

“Mydear” Dir. Jeon Dohee, Kim Sohee,

“Karma” Dir. Choi Soohyuk.



Citizen Critics’ Award

“The Berefts” Dir. Jeong Beom, Hur Jang.



Busan Cinephile Award

“Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club” Dir. Lee Hyuk-rae.

Notes:

FIPRESCI Award

The FIPRESCI Award is given to the most exceptional film that reflects the creator’s experimental and progressive spirit, among those presented in the New Currents section.

NETPAC Award

The NETPAC Award is given to the best film selected by the NETPAC jury among the films screened in the New Currents section. NETPAC is an international organization founded in 1990, and is devoted to the expansion of Asian film distribution and screening.

DGK Plus M Award

The DGK Plus M Award goes to two Korean films from the Korean Cinema Today – Vision section. Each winner will be granted KRW5 million. This cash prize is sponsored by the Directors Guild of Korea and Plus M.

CGV Award

The CGV Award was created to spotlight innovative films that present a new vision of Korean cinema from the Korean Cinema Today – Vision section. The winner receives a cash prize of KRW10 million sponsored by CJ CGV.

KBS Independent Film Award

The KBS Independent Film Award is given to support Korean independent films. 1 Korean film will be selected from the Korean Cinema Today – Vision and New Currents sections to receive KRW10 million sponsored by KBS.

CGK Award

The CGK Award, sponsored by the Cinematographers Guild of Korea, is given to 1 Korean film from either the New Currents or Korean Cinema Today – Vision section. The winning film’s cinematographer will be granted KRW5 million

Critic b Award

Critic b Award is given to 1 film chosen by Busan Film Critics Association among the selections in the New Currents and the Korean Cinema Today – Vision. The winner will receive KRW10 million.

Aurora Media Award

Aurora Media Award is established to foster emerging directors in the Korean film industry. 1 Korean film from the New Currents section and 1 selection from the Korean Cinema Today – Vision section will each receive a cash prize of KRW10 million sponsored by Aurora Media.

Watcha Short Film Award

This award is established to support directors of short films in Korean cinema. 2 films from the Korean Short Film Competition Section will be selected and rewarded a cash prize of KRW 5 million. This cash prize is sponsored by Watcha.

Citizen Critics’ Award

Citizen critics from the Busan Cinematheque choose the best film from those screened in the Korean Cinema Today – Vision section. A cash prize of KRW10 million is awarded to the winner to support their next production.

Busan Cinephile Award

This award is given to the best Korean and Asian documentary film presented in the Wide Angle documentary showcase section. The winner is awarded KRW5 million and is selected by a jury consisting of undergraduate and graduate students of film-related departments from universities in Busan.

